Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vi (Vodafone Idea) Offers 1 Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership to Select Prepaid, Postpaid Subscribers

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Offers 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership to Select Prepaid, Postpaid Subscribers

Vi prepaid customers will have to recharge with Rs. 401, Rs. 501, Rs. 601, or Rs. 801 packs to avail the Disney+ HotStar offer.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 March 2021 13:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Offers 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership to Select Prepaid, Postpaid Subscribers

Vi prepaid subscribers can recharge with Rs. 401 to get Disney+ HotStar membership

Highlights
  • Vi subscribers can watch live T20 matches with Disney+ Hotstar
  • The offer can be availed from the app and website
  • Vi postpaid users with active Rs. 499 and above plan can avail the offer

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has partnered Disney+ HotStar to offer live sports, exclusive HotStar specials, movies, and more to its subscribers. The telecom operator has introduced new prepaid and postpaid plans that come with a one-year Disney+ HotStar VIP subscription. The subscription on its own costs Rs. 399 but will be bundled with select Vi recharge plans, along with other benefits of the plan. The Vi and Disney+ HotStar offer is valid in all existing Vi telecom service areas.

Vi has announced its prepaid and postpaid subscribers can get one year of Disney+ HotStar VIP subscription bundled with select recharge packs. The subscription includes live sports, HotStar specials, Indian movies, Disney+ movies, and the ability to watch Star TV shows before they air on TV. The Disney+ HotStar VIP subscription typically costs Rs. 399 per month.

Prepaid customers can simply recharge with Rs. 401, Rs. 501, Rs. 601, or Rs. 801 packs to avail this offer. The Rs. 401 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, 3GB data per day, as well as 16GB additional data for a total of 100GB. The Rs. 501 recharge is a data pack that includes 75GB data valid for 56 days. For Rs. 601, you get unlimited calls with 100 SMS messages per day, 3GB per day and a validity of 56 days. Vi is also offering extra 32GB data bringing the total to 200GB. Subscribers who get the Rs. 801 recharge can enjoy unlimited calls with 100 SMS messages per day, 3GB data, and 84 days also validity. There is also additional 48GB data for a total of 300GB.

To activate Disney+ HotStar VIP subscription, prepaid users will need to recharge with the eligible offer pack, download the Disney+ HotStar app and login with their Vi number. They can also do so from the Vi website.

Vi postpaid subscribers using Rs. 499 plan or above will be eligible for this offer. To avail the one year Disney+ HotStar VIP subscription, prepaid customers will have to click on the Disney+ HotStar card in the Vi app or the Disney+ HotStar VIP text on the top right, if they have an eligible plan. They can also do so from the website by entering their phone number and OTP, and activating their Disney+ HotStar VIP membership. Those who do have an eligible pack can upgrade their plan and then redeem the benefit.

Disney+ HotStar is available in a VIP and a Premium tier. VIP includes unlimited live sports; HotStar Specials; Indian and Disney+ movies that can be watched dubbed in multiple languages; HD streaming quality, and support for a single screen at a time. The Premium subscription includes all these features along with support for English language; an ad-free experience; full-HD and 4K support, as well as support for two screens at a time.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, Disney Plus HotStar
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Sony Alpha 1 Flagship Mirrorless Camera With 8K Video Recording Launched in India

Related Stories

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Offers 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership to Select Prepaid, Postpaid Subscribers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  2. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  3. Samsung Carnival Brings Discounts on Galaxy M-Series Smartphones in India
  4. Carl Pei’s Nothing Teases Transparent TWS Earbuds to Be in the Works
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro Ultra-Wide Camera Performance Teased by Company CEO
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  7. Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
  8. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
  9. TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV Series With Android TV 11, Ocarina Smart AC Launched in India
  10. Boat Flash Watch With SpO2 Monitoring, 10 Sports Modes Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Adds Google Australia to Legal Fight Against Tech Giants Over Control on App Stores
  2. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Offers 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership to Select Prepaid, Postpaid Subscribers
  3. Sony Alpha 1 Flagship Mirrorless Camera With 8K Video Recording Launched in India
  4. Asus ROG Phone 5 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  5. Twitter Working on a ''Big Overhaul'' of TweetDeck Platform, Product Chief Kayvon Beykpour Says
  6. Microsoft Ends Support for Non-Chromium Legacy Edge Browser
  7. Fitbit Ace 3 for Kids With Touchscreen PMOLED Display, Up to 8-Day Battery Life Launched
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro Ultra-Wide Camera Performance Teased by Company CEO Ahead of March 23 Launch
  9. TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV Series With Android TV 11, Ocarina Smart AC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  10. Falcon and Winter Soldier Debate Doctor Strange in New Teaser Trailer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com