Vi has announced its prepaid and postpaid subscribers can get one year of Disney+ HotStar VIP subscription bundled with select recharge packs. The subscription includes live sports, HotStar specials, Indian movies, Disney+ movies, and the ability to watch Star TV shows before they air on TV. The Disney+ HotStar VIP subscription typically costs Rs. 399 per month.

Prepaid customers can simply recharge with Rs. 401, Rs. 501, Rs. 601, or Rs. 801 packs to avail this offer. The Rs. 401 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, 3GB data per day, as well as 16GB additional data for a total of 100GB. The Rs. 501 recharge is a data pack that includes 75GB data valid for 56 days. For Rs. 601, you get unlimited calls with 100 SMS messages per day, 3GB per day and a validity of 56 days. Vi is also offering extra 32GB data bringing the total to 200GB. Subscribers who get the Rs. 801 recharge can enjoy unlimited calls with 100 SMS messages per day, 3GB data, and 84 days also validity. There is also additional 48GB data for a total of 300GB.

To activate Disney+ HotStar VIP subscription, prepaid users will need to recharge with the eligible offer pack, download the Disney+ HotStar app and login with their Vi number. They can also do so from the Vi website.

Vi postpaid subscribers using Rs. 499 plan or above will be eligible for this offer. To avail the one year Disney+ HotStar VIP subscription, prepaid customers will have to click on the Disney+ HotStar card in the Vi app or the Disney+ HotStar VIP text on the top right, if they have an eligible plan. They can also do so from the website by entering their phone number and OTP, and activating their Disney+ HotStar VIP membership. Those who do have an eligible pack can upgrade their plan and then redeem the benefit.

Disney+ HotStar is available in a VIP and a Premium tier. VIP includes unlimited live sports; HotStar Specials; Indian and Disney+ movies that can be watched dubbed in multiple languages; HD streaming quality, and support for a single screen at a time. The Premium subscription includes all these features along with support for English language; an ad-free experience; full-HD and 4K support, as well as support for two screens at a time.

