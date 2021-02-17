Vi (Vodafone Idea) has reportedly added support for up to 25 profiles on its mobile app. Earlier, the telecom company allowed the addition of contact numbers of family members of the primary account holder. Now, it appears that the number of contacts, or profiles, to be added has been increased to a total of 25. At the same time, in order to cash in on the booming demand for online streaming of content, the telco's entertainment portal Vi Movies & TV has added more live channels on the website.

Vi mobile app has now expanded its limit for contacts to be added to up to 25, as per a report by Telecom Talk. So, when you login with your primary number, you should be able to add 24 more profiles to the app. This helps in easy management of profiles of family members and close friends. Users of the secondary profiles can simply log in to the app and pay bills, make recharges, manage data plans, and more without much hassle.

The new profiles can be added irrespective of their numbers being prepaid or postpaid, as per the report. Both Vodafone and Idea numbers can be added in as well. When Gadgets 360 independently checked the Vi app to confirm the update, we could see the option to add new ‘profiles of your loved ones.' However, we couldn't confirm whether a total of 25 profiles can be added.

The coronavirus-induced lockdowns have led to an increased number of viewers to shift to online platforms to watch live TV and movies. Vi Movies & TV, the telco's entertainment portal, has expanded its repertoire on the Web with a host of new live TV channels. Viewers can head over to the official site and enjoy live content from channel such as Colors, DD National, Zee TV, and more. Vi users will need to generate an OTP through their active phone numbers to be able to login to the website.

