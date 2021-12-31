Vi (Vodafone Idea) has reintroduced the Rs. 601 prepaid recharge plan with a reduced validity of 28 days. The plan previously used to be valid for a total of 56 days. Benefits bundled with the Rs. 601 Vi prepaid plan remain unchanged. The recharge plan offers daily 4G data allocation, unlimited voice calls, and SMS messages per day. It also offers one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile that gives online streaming of exclusive TV shows, live sports, and Hollywood movies.

As initially reported by TelecomTalk, Vi has brought the Rs. 601 prepaid recharge plan just days after its recent discontinuation. The reintroduction comes along with a reduced validity of 28 days. The plan offers benefits including 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis throughout the validity period.

Vi Rs. 601 prepaid recharge plan earlier (left) vs new (right)

The Rs. 601 Vi prepaid recharge plan also brings annual access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. It additionally includes up to 2GB of backup data that users can claim via Vi app or by dialing 121249.

Vi also gives weekend data rollover and free data access for surfing and streaming over the Internet from 12 midnight to 6am. Further, the plan brings full access to premium movies, originals, TV shows, and news via the Vi Movies and TV app.

Although the Rs. 601 prepaid recharge plan is available through all channels, customers recharging through the Vi app are said to receive a discount of Rs. 100.

Earlier this year, Vi had launched the Rs. 601 prepaid plan as a data add-on pack with 75GB data and one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access, with no additional validity. The operator later updated the plan as a regular ‘unlimited' recharge option for prepaid customers. That Rs. 601 plan, however, got discontinued earlier this week — alongside the Rs. 501 and Rs. 701 plans.