Technology News
loading

Vi Rs. 601 Prepaid Recharge Plan Reintroduced With Reduced Validity of 28 Days

The Rs. 601 Vi prepaid recharge plan offers 3GB daily data, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 December 2021 15:24 IST
Vi Rs. 601 Prepaid Recharge Plan Reintroduced With Reduced Validity of 28 Days

Vi recently discontinued the Rs. 601 prepaid plan — alongside other ‘unlimited’ options

Highlights
  • Vi is giving one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access with Rs. 601 plan
  • The prepaid recharge plan also has weekend data rollover benefit
  • Vi earlier this year offered Rs. 601 plan as a data add-on pack

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has reintroduced the Rs. 601 prepaid recharge plan with a reduced validity of 28 days. The plan previously used to be valid for a total of 56 days. Benefits bundled with the Rs. 601 Vi prepaid plan remain unchanged. The recharge plan offers daily 4G data allocation, unlimited voice calls, and SMS messages per day. It also offers one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile that gives online streaming of exclusive TV shows, live sports, and Hollywood movies.

As initially reported by TelecomTalk, Vi has brought the Rs. 601 prepaid recharge plan just days after its recent discontinuation. The reintroduction comes along with a reduced validity of 28 days. The plan offers benefits including 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis throughout the validity period.

vi rs 601 prepaid recharge plan comeback benefits Vi

Vi Rs. 601 prepaid recharge plan earlier (left) vs new (right)

 

The Rs. 601 Vi prepaid recharge plan also brings annual access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. It additionally includes up to 2GB of backup data that users can claim via Vi app or by dialing 121249.

Vi also gives weekend data rollover and free data access for surfing and streaming over the Internet from 12 midnight to 6am. Further, the plan brings full access to premium movies, originals, TV shows, and news via the Vi Movies and TV app.

Although the Rs. 601 prepaid recharge plan is available through all channels, customers recharging through the Vi app are said to receive a discount of Rs. 100.

Earlier this year, Vi had launched the Rs. 601 prepaid plan as a data add-on pack with 75GB data and one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access, with no additional validity. The operator later updated the plan as a regular ‘unlimited' recharge option for prepaid customers. That Rs. 601 plan, however, got discontinued earlier this week — alongside the Rs. 501 and Rs. 701 plans.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi, Rs 601 Vi prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone Idea
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December 2021 Update Paused Amid Call Drop Issues
Samsung Exynos 2200 Officially Teased, Could Be Powered by AMD's RDNA 2 Graphics

Related Stories

Vi Rs. 601 Prepaid Recharge Plan Reintroduced With Reduced Validity of 28 Days
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Tipped by Official-Looking Teaser Video
  3. The 10 Best Web Series and TV Shows of 2021
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  7. From Gehraiyaan to Return to Hogwarts: What to Watch in January on OTT
  8. Vivo Y21T Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch Next Week
  9. Infinix Note 11 Review: Budget Entertainer?
  10. Swiggy, Zomato Orders May Become Costlier Due to GST Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla to Recall Nearly 200,000 Cars in China Over Collision Risk
  2. Samsung Exynos 2200 Officially Teased, Could Be Powered by AMD's RDNA 2 Graphics
  3. Vi Rs. 601 Prepaid Recharge Plan Reintroduced With Reduced Validity of 28 Days
  4. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December 2021 Update Paused Amid Call Drop Issues
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Render Leak Suggests S Pen Support; Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Colours Tipped
  6. South Korea to Develop Technology for Artificial Sun to Maintain 100 Million Degrees for 300 Seconds by 2026
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Cases Accidentally Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  8. Florida-Based Restaurant Gives a Crypto Flavour to Menu, Serves Asset-Themed Dishes
  9. Bitcoin Faces Uncertain 2022 After Record Year
  10. OpeaSea Said to Have Frozen Trade of 16 Stolen Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Worth $2.2 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com