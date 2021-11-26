Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has reduced data benefits with its Rs. 359, Rs. 539, and Rs. 839 prepaid recharge plans. As a result of the update, the three Vi prepaid plans are now offering 2GB of daily data benefits — down from the earlier 4GB data allocation per day. The latest revision comes alongside the increase in the pricing of the same prepaid recharge plans by the telecom operator, announced earlier this week. Vi had said that the updated prices of its prepaid plans are aimed to bring improvements to its average revenue per user (ARPU) and help address the financial stress faced by the telecom sector.

As initially reported by TelecomTalk, Vi used to offer 4GB daily data with the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid recharge plans as a part of its double data offer for the last few months. That benefit has, however, now silently been reduced to 2GB data per day.

The update notably comes alongside the revision of the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 plans that are now available at Rs. 359, Rs. 539, and Rs. 839, respectively.

The Vi website is reflecting the change in the bundled data benefits. However, the reduced daily data limit is also applicable when you recharge through a third-party portal or service.

Apart from reducing data benefits with the three prepaid plans, Vi has increased the pricing of the existing Rs. 269 prepaid recharge plan to Rs. 329. The plan offers 4GB data in total for 56 days alongside unlimited voice calling.

The revision of the Rs. 269 plan comes alongside the price hike of Vi's existing prepaid plans that was announced earlier this week and is in effect since Thursday. The new tariff rates show an increase of up to Rs. 500 on key prepaid recharge plans provided by the telco.

Similar to Vi, Airtel also recently revised its prepaid recharge plans to start charging more to its customers. Reliance Jio — the biggest telco in the country and the strongest contender against Vi and Airtel — is, however, yet to bring a similar update.