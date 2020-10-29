Technology News
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs With Up to 89 Days Validity

The new add-on packs by Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) are ranging from Rs. 32 to Rs. 103.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 October 2020 17:53 IST
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs With Up to 89 Days Validity

Vi has listed the new add-on packs on its website

Highlights
  • Vi has brought Games, Sports, Contest, and Star Talk add-on packs
  • The packs are valid between 28 and 89 days
  • Vi isn’t offering any data and SMS message benefits with the new packs

Vi (formerly called Vodafone Idea) has expanded its prepaid recharge plan portfolio by bringing eight new value-added service options. Namely Games, Sports, Contest, Star Talk, Games Long Validity, Sports Long Validity, Contest Long Validity, and Star Talk Long Validity, the new Vi packs are available as an add-on along with benefits such as ad-free access to games, cricket alerts, contests, and live chat with Bollywood celebrities. The offers come with up to 89 days validity and are available across all 23 circles where Vi currently operates.

As per the listing on the Vi site, which was initially spotted by telecom blog OnlyTech, the new Vi add-on packs are ranging from Rs. 32 to Rs. 103. The Vi Games pack is the cheapest in the series that offers access to over 200 popular ad-free games for 28 days at Rs. 32. For sports enthusiasts, there is the Vi Sports pack at Rs. 42. This pack brings unlimited SMS score alerts for ongoing cricket matches and gives a chance to talk to a Sports celebrity. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

Vi has also offered the Contest pack at Rs. 43 for 28 days with access to participate in contests and earn benefits such as recharge and gold vouchers. Similarly, the operator has brought the Star Talk pack that comes with the same 28 days validity but at Rs. 52. It brings access to live chat with a Bollywood celebrity.

For users who want the benefits of the new add-on packs with a longer validity, Vi has Games, Sports, Contest, and Star Talk Long Validity options that are priced at Rs. 62, Rs. 72, Rs. 73, and Rs. 103, respectively.

It is important to note that unlike some other add-on packs provided by the operator, the eight new options don't include any data or SMS message benefits. The new packs are also available under the callertune section that already included the Rs. 47 and Rs. 78 packs.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, value added service packs
