Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings Rs. 267 Prepaid Plan to Counter Jio With 25GB Data for 30 Days

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has also launched a Rs. 128 prepaid recharge plan with 10 free on-net night minutes for 28 days.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 July 2021 14:43 IST
Vi (Vodafone Idea) is offering the Rs. 267 prepaid plan across all its circles

Highlights
  • Vi (Vodafone Idea) is offering unlimited voice calls through Rs. 267 plan
  • The new Vi prepaid plan counters Jio’s Rs. 247 offering
  • Vi has provided the Rs. 128 prepaid recharge plan in select circles

Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) has introduced a Rs. 267 prepaid recharge plan with 25GB of data for 30 days. The new prepaid plan also includes unlimited voice calling benefits. The Rs. 267 Vi prepaid recharge plan competes against the Rs. 247 pack offered by Jio that brings 25GB high-speed data access along with the same validity of 30 days. In addition to the Rs. 267 plan, Vi has brought a Rs. 128 prepaid recharge plan that offers free on-net night minutes for 28 days.

Vi Rs. 267 prepaid recharge plan benefits

As initially reported by OnlyTech, Vi has listed the Rs. 267 prepaid recharge plan on its website and app with benefits including 25GB data access and unlimited voice calling. The plan also offers 100 SMS messages per day and comes with a validity of 30 days. Further, the Rs. 267 prepaid plan brings access to the Vi Movies and TV app.

Vi is offering the Rs. 267 prepaid recharge plan across all its 23 circles. It can also be bought from third-party sources including Amazon Pay, Google Pay, and Paytm.

Vi Rs. 128 prepaid recharge plan benefits

For users who don't require free data but are looking for some voice calling benefits, Vi has brought the Rs. 128 prepaid recharge plan that offers 10 local on-net night minutes as well as offers local and national calls at 2.5 paise per second for 28 days. The night minutes are available between 11pm–6am. Additionally, Vi customers recharging with the Rs. 128 prepaid plan will get SMS charges at the rate of Re. 1 for local, Rs. 1.5 for STD, and Rs. 5 for ISD SMS messages.

The Rs. 128 prepaid plan by Vi has been listed under the plan voucher section on the MyVi website and app. It is also currently limited to select circles, such as Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (East), and Uttar Pradesh (West), as reported by OnlyTech. However, Vi may expand it to other circles over time.

Similar to Vi, Airtel also has a Rs. 128 prepaid recharge plan for its customers with local and STD call charges at 2.5 paise per second for 28 days. The Airtel plan, however, doesn't include any on-net minutes.

Last month, Vi brought the Rs. 447 prepaid plan with 50GB data for 60 days to take on Jio's Rs. 447 option. The operator also introduced free voice calling and data benefits worth Rs. 75 for “low-income” users.

Further reading: Rs 267 Vi Prepaid Recharge Plan, Rs 128 Vi Prepaid Recharge Plan, Vi, Vodafone Idea
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
