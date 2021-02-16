Technology News
Vi Unlimited High-Speed Night Data Launched With Rs. 249 and Above Recharge Packs

Vi (Vodafone Idea) had the fastest mean download and upload speeds for Q3 2020, according to Ookla.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 February 2021 13:19 IST
Vi Unlimited High-Speed Night Data Launched With Rs. 249 and Above Recharge Packs

Vi says data consumption at night has increased

Highlights
  • Vi prepaid customers can also enjoy weekend data rollover
  • Unlimited night data requires a minimum Rs. 249 pack
  • Vi had the fastest 4G speeds in Q3 2020, as per Ookla

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced unlimited high-speed data at night for its prepaid users. Customers who recharge with unlimited daily data packs of Rs. 249 and above will be able to use unlimited data at high speeds between 12am and 6am. Vi says more data is consumed during the night with users browsing the Web as well as binging on OTT platforms. The introduction of high-speed data at night will allow Vi customers to get a lot more out of their time.

Vi prepaid users will be able to enjoy unlimited high-speed data between 12am and 6am, the telecom operator has announced. Vi existing and new customers who get a recharge for Rs. 249 or above will be able to enjoy this benefit. Besides the minimum recharge value, there are no other restrictions with this benefit. Customers will also get weekend data rollover benefit with their prepaid recharge. This will allow Vi customers to use the accumulated data from Monday to Friday on Saturday and Sunday.

With people staying home due to the ongoing pandemic, data consumption when it comes to browsing the Web and watching content on OTT platforms has increased. And, as per the company, “consumption patterns of consumer segments such as the Youth, indicate higher data consumption during night,” which is where the unlimited high speed night-time data benefit comes into play. “The new initiative is also aimed at increasing stickiness to the network and attracting new users to our network,” said Vi.

According to data by Ookla, Vi had the fastest mean 4G download and upload speeds for Q3 2020 at 13.74Mbps and 6.19Mbps, respectively. Airtel followed close with 13.58Mbps download and 4.15Mbps upload speeds. Jio was third with 9.71Mbps and 3.41Mbps download and upload speeds, respectively. However, at the end of January 2021, subscriber data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the month of November 2020 showed Vi lost 2.89 million subscribers — the most among its competitors.

Further reading: vi, Vodafone Idea, Ookla
Vineet Washington
