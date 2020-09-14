Vi, formerly Vodafone Idea, has expanded its prepaid portfolio with the launch of the Rs. 351 recharge plan. The new plan is listed under a “Work from Home” offer and is available next to the Rs. 251 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan that was launched in June. Alongside the Rs. 351 Vi plan, the telecom operator has widened the reach of its Rs. 29 prepaid recharge plan that debuted specifically in the Delhi circle as an “AllRounder” pack in May.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 351 recharge plan benefits

As per the listing on the My Vi website, the Rs. 351 prepaid recharge plan carries 100GB high-speed data along with a validity of 56 days. The listed benefits are double of those available with the Rs. 251 recharge plan that offers 50GB high-speed data for 28 days.

It is important to note that since the new recharge plan is available under the Work from Home offer, it doesn't provide any voice calling benefits. The plan is given as an add-on to Vi prepaid customers.

The listing of the Rs. 351 Vi (Vodafone Idea) prepaid recharge plan was initially spotted by telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify on the My Vi site that the plan is currently available in a handful of circles, namely Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. This means that you should be in any of these circles to avail the benefits of the Rs. 351 prepaid plan. However, the telco may soon expand the Rs. 351 recharge plan to other circles.

Alongside the Rs. 351 recharge plan, Vi has updated the availability of the Rs. 29 prepaid offering. The Rs. 29 Vi prepaid plan was launched in Delhi at the initial stage. However, the plan is now longer available for recharge in the Delhi circle and is instead provided in the Bihar, Haryana, Kerala, Odisha, UP East, and UP West circles, as per the revised listing on the Vi site, which was spotted by OnlyTech.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 29 recharge plan benefits

The Rs. 29 Vi (Vodafone Idea) prepaid plan brings 100MB of high-speed data, along with a talk time of Rs. 15. It comes with validity of 14 days and charges local and national calls at Rs. 2.5 paise per second.

Vi has brought new changes just days after its rebranding that took place last week. The operator's new brand identity gives a reference to both Vodafone and Idea and reflects the completion of their merger that was announced in August 2018.

