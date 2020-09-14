Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vi Brings Rs. 351 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100GB High Speed Data, Updates Availability of Rs. 29 Plan

Vi Brings Rs. 351 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100GB High-Speed Data, Updates Availability of Rs. 29 Plan

The Rs. 351 Vi prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 September 2020 14:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vi Brings Rs. 351 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100GB High-Speed Data, Updates Availability of Rs. 29 Plan

Vi offers twice the benefits of Rs. 251 prepaid recharge plan with the Rs. 351 offering

Highlights
  • Vi is initially offering the Rs. 351 recharge plan in select circles
  • The new plan is available as an add-on
  • Vi has updated the availability of Rs. 29 prepaid recharge plan

Vi, formerly Vodafone Idea, has expanded its prepaid portfolio with the launch of the Rs. 351 recharge plan. The new plan is listed under a “Work from Home” offer and is available next to the Rs. 251 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan that was launched in June. Alongside the Rs. 351 Vi plan, the telecom operator has widened the reach of its Rs. 29 prepaid recharge plan that debuted specifically in the Delhi circle as an “AllRounder” pack in May.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 351 recharge plan benefits

As per the listing on the My Vi website, the Rs. 351 prepaid recharge plan carries 100GB high-speed data along with a validity of 56 days. The listed benefits are double of those available with the Rs. 251 recharge plan that offers 50GB high-speed data for 28 days.

It is important to note that since the new recharge plan is available under the Work from Home offer, it doesn't provide any voice calling benefits. The plan is given as an add-on to Vi prepaid customers.

The listing of the Rs. 351 Vi (Vodafone Idea) prepaid recharge plan was initially spotted by telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify on the My Vi site that the plan is currently available in a handful of circles, namely Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. This means that you should be in any of these circles to avail the benefits of the Rs. 351 prepaid plan. However, the telco may soon expand the Rs. 351 recharge plan to other circles.

Alongside the Rs. 351 recharge plan, Vi has updated the availability of the Rs. 29 prepaid offering. The Rs. 29 Vi prepaid plan was launched in Delhi at the initial stage. However, the plan is now longer available for recharge in the Delhi circle and is instead provided in the Bihar, Haryana, Kerala, Odisha, UP East, and UP West circles, as per the revised listing on the Vi site, which was spotted by OnlyTech.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 29 recharge plan benefits

The Rs. 29 Vi (Vodafone Idea) prepaid plan brings 100MB of high-speed data, along with a talk time of Rs. 15. It comes with validity of 14 days and charges local and national calls at Rs. 2.5 paise per second.

Vi has brought new changes just days after its rebranding that took place last week. The operator's new brand identity gives a reference to both Vodafone and Idea and reflects the completion of their merger that was announced in August 2018.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rs 351 Vi recharge plan, Rs 29 Vi recharge plan, Vi, Vodafone Idea
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xbox Series X, Series S to Support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos for Gaming

Related Stories

    Vi Brings Rs. 351 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100GB High-Speed Data, Updates Availability of Rs. 29 Plan
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Realme Narzo 20 Series Set to Launch in India on September 21
    2. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
    3. OnePlus Nord Now Available With a Discount Offer for ICICI Bank Customers
    4. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
    5. Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G Leaked Specifications Show Snapdragon 865 SoC
    6. iPhone 12 Pro Leak Hints at LiDAR Camera Placement, No High Refresh Rate
    7. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
    8. Amitabh Bachchan to Be Alexa’s First Indian Celebrity Voice
    9. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Variants Leak Online
    10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
    #Latest Stories
    1. Realme C17 With 90Hz Display Launching on September 20, Specifications Tipped
    2. Vivo Watch Confirmed to Launch on September 22
    3. Vi Brings Rs. 351 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100GB High-Speed Data, Updates Availability of Rs. 29 Plan
    4. Xbox Series X, Series S to Support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos for Gaming
    5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped
    6. Big Tech’s India Plans Can’t Seem to Bypass Reliance
    7. PS5 Showcase Event Announced for September 16
    8. Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Set to Launch in India on September 21
    9. Instagram May Soon Let You Add Links to Image Captions With a Fee
    10. OnePlus Nord Now Available With Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount for ICICI Bank Customers
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com