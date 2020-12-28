Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vi Brings 50GB Additional High Speed Data Offer for Select Users Recharging With Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan

Vi Brings 50GB Additional High-Speed Data Offer for Select Users Recharging With Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan

The additional data extends high-speed data allocation from 24GB to 74GB.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 December 2020 18:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vi Brings 50GB Additional High-Speed Data Offer for Select Users Recharging With Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan

Vi (Vodafone Idea) provides unlimited voice calling benefits for 356 days through Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan

Highlights
  • Vi (Vodafone Idea) is providing the additional data through Vi app
  • Users have been informed about the offer through an SMS message
  • Some Vi customers also complained about not receiving additional data

Vi (Vodafone Idea) appears to have started offering 50GB additional high-speed data to some customers recharging with the Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan. With the additional data allocation, the Rs. 1,499 Vi prepaid recharge plan brings a total of 74GB data. The prepaid plan normally comes with 24GB high-speed data — alongside unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS messages for 365 days. The Rs. 1,499 Vi prepaid data also brings access to the Vi Movies and TV app that offers a collection of original Web series, TV shows, movies, and live TV channels.

First reported by OnlyTech, Vi is offering additional 50GB high-speed data with the Rs. 1,499 prepaid recharge plan to select users. The data is being offered through the Vi app, though in some cases, the operator is also informing customers about the new offer through an SMS message.

The additional data expands the bundled high-speed data quota from 24GB to 74GB. This comes in addition to the existing benefits that include unlimited voice calls as well as 3,600 SMS messages for 365 days.

Gadgets 360 was able to independently see the additional 50GB data benefit for one Vi connection in the Delhi circle. It seems to be provided for a limited period and is listed on the Vi app as an ‘Extra Data Offer'.

vi rs 1499 prepaid recharge plan 50gb additional data benefit offer screenshots gadgets 360 Vi

Vi Rs. 1,499 prepaid recharge plan is available with 50GB additional high-speed data to select users

 

Some users on Twitter have mentioned that while the offer is being communicated through the Vi app and an SMS message, the operator didn't include the 50GB data allocation upon recharge.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vi for clarity on the offer and will update this space when the operator responds.

Vi recently launched its Rs. 399 prepaid and postpaid plans for customers ordering its new SIM connection. Earlier this month, the operator also reportedly rolled out its Wi-Fi calling service for some users.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, Rs 1499 Vi prepaid recharge plan
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G With 30W Fast Charging Support Allegedly Listed on 3C Website

Related Stories

Vi Brings 50GB Additional High-Speed Data Offer for Select Users Recharging With Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  2. Vi Offers 50GB Additional Data on Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan to Select Users
  3. Lava to Launch ‘Made in India’ Smartphones on January 7
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Order Reservations Begin in US
  5. Vivo X60 Pro Alleged TENAA Listing Tips AMOLED Display, Up to 12GB RAM
  6. Steam’s Best Games of 2020 List Includes Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Specifications Surface in New Leak
  8. Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow
  9. Google Fast Pair UI Update Brings New-Look Headphone Setup Screen
  10. Realme Q2 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, May Launch Soon in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 2K Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Lava to Launch ‘Made in India’ Smartphones on January 7: Here’s What We Know
  3. Motorola Working on New Flagship Smartphone, Could Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report
  4. Vi Brings 50GB Additional High-Speed Data Offer for Select Users Recharging With Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G With 30W Fast Charging Support Allegedly Listed on 3C Website
  6. Jet Fuel From CO2? Breakthrough Could Make Air Travel Carbon Neutral
  7. Tesla to Start Operations in India Early Next Year, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Says
  8. Samsung Shipped Less Than 300 Million Phones in 2020, Lowest in Nine Years: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Order Reservations Begin in US Ahead of Launch
  10. Huawei Mate 40E Specifications, Design Tipped Thanks to TENAA and Wireless Power Consortium Listings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com