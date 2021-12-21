Vi (formerly Vodafone India) has launched a new service for its users that offers free home delivery of customisable and premium mobile phone numbers. The mobile numbers can be based on a pattern or any other significant string of numbers like anniversary, birthday, lucky number, and more. Vi customers can also choose from a list of premium mobile numbers. This service is available to both postpaid and prepaid customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Jaipur.

Vi customers can check their availability from the company's website. It requires basic details from customers like area PIN code and their mobile number. As mentioned earlier, they can then choose from a list of premium numbers. Customers can also enter a favoured string of numbers to find relating mobile numbers. Finally, they have to enter their name and address to place the order. The company claims that it will deliver the new SIM card to customers with zero delivery charges.

Vi recently rolled another service for its customers by partnering with Hungama Music. As per the tie-up, Vi users can now get a 6-month subscription to Hungama Premium for free. This subscription offers customers ad-free access to the entire library of Hungama Music which spans across 20 languages and various genres of music. Playlists, podcasts, and music videos can also be downloaded through Hungama Music using the Vi app. This service is available to both postpaid and prepaid subscribers to the Vi network. The app even allows them to set their favourite track as a caller tune. Additionally, Vi plans to offer its customers access to 52 live digital concerts per year at nominal prices on the Vi app.

This step appears to have been taken to compete with Airtel and Jio, which have Wynk Music and JioSaavn streaming platforms under their belts respectively.