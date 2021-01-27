Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vi Subscribers Get Access to Voot Select Premium Content for Free, Rs. 2,595 Prepaid Plan Offers 50GB Extra Data

Vi Subscribers Get Access to Voot Select Premium Content for Free, Rs. 2,595 Prepaid Plan Offers 50GB Extra Data

Vi subscribers can access Voot Select premium content via the Vi Movies and TV app or website.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 January 2021 18:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vi Subscribers Get Access to Voot Select Premium Content for Free, Rs. 2,595 Prepaid Plan Offers 50GB Extra Data

Vi Rs. 2,595 prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data and 365 days of validity

Highlights
  • Voot Select offers access to originals like Asur, Crackdown
  • Vi Movies and TV app is accessible to Vi subscribers only
  • Rs. 2,595 additional data benefit is offered on the app only

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has partnered with Viacom 18 to offer premium Voot Select content on its digital platform - Vi Movies and TV app. Voot Select is a premium paid service that enables subscribers to watch select episodes before they are aired on TV channels and also offers access to premium original content like Asur, The Gone Game, and more. Separately, Vi is also offering 50GB of additional data with its year-long Rs. 2,595 prepaid plan to mobile app users.

Starting with Voot Select, the Vi Movies and TV website and app now offer content from the Voot Select catalogue. Download the Vi Movies and TV app from Google Play store or App Store to access Voot Select content. Users will have to login using the OTP method to access the premium content offering. Separately users can also head to the Vi app > go to the Vi Movies and TV section to access Voot Select content for free (after logging in).

Voot Select offers access to international content, originals, movies, network shows and 54 linear channels. It brings originals like The Gone Game, Crackdown, Asur, Illegal, and The Raikar Case. Voot is also home to premium Hindi shows of Colors and MTV like Bigg Boss, Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from this, Voot Select streams international shows like Shark Tank, Top Gear, The Office, Tin Star, Nancy Drew, and Pink Collar Crimes.

Apart from this strategic partnership with Voot Select, Vi has also introduced a 50GB additional data benefit on its year-long Rs. 2,595 prepaid plan. This development was first spotted by Telecom Talk, but we can see the offer in the mobile app as well. This additional data benefit is only offered to mobile app users, and subscribers who recharge using the website will not see this benefit. This app-only benefit is showing up in all circles where the plan is active.

 

vi 2595 app Vi

This additional data benefit is only offered to mobile app users

The Rs. 2,595 prepaid plan has a banner that reads ‘50GB extra'. This means Vi subscribers get additional 50GB data alongside the data benefit that already comes with the prepaid plan. The 50GB data can be used anytime during the validity. The plan lasts for 365 days, offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and one year of ZEE5 Premium subscription.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vi, Vi Rs 2595 Prepaid Plan, Vi Movies and TV, Voot Select
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Workaround for Game-Breaking Bug, Developers Release Modding Support Tools
Samsung Galaxy A72 Appears on US FCC With 25W Charging; Galaxy F62, Galaxy M62 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site

Related Stories

Vi Subscribers Get Access to Voot Select Premium Content for Free, Rs. 2,595 Prepaid Plan Offers 50GB Extra Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Prices Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Facebook News Launched in UK to Help 'Sustain' Local Journalism
  3. FAU-G Game App is Available Now: How to Download on Android
  4. Apple Rumoured to Be Working on a 6.1-inch iPhone SE Plus
  5. Asus Sky Selection 2 With Ryzen 7 5800H, GeForce RTX 3070 Launched
  6. OnePlus 9 Specifications, Design Tipped as Live Image Surfaces Online
  7. TikTok, WeChat, 57 Other Apps ‘Permanently’ Banned in India: Reports
  8. AmazonBasics 55-Inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD HDR Smart LED TV Review
  9. FAU-G Gives Indians a Game Based on Indian Stories: Vishal Gondal
  10. Motorola Edge S With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A72 Appears on US FCC With 25W Charging; Galaxy F62, Galaxy M62 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site
  2. Vi Subscribers Get Access to Voot Select Premium Content for Free, Rs. 2,595 Prepaid Plan Offers 50GB Extra Data
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Workaround for Game-Breaking Bug, Developers Release Modding Support Tools
  4. Redmi Note 10 Receives FCC Certification; May Run on MIUI 12, Have Dual-Band Wi-Fi
  5. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Shipments in 2020, Realme Sees Highest Growth: Counterpoint
  6. Apple Ramping Up iPhone Production in India to Reduce Dependency on China: Report
  7. Amazon Set to Launch in Poland for Local Shoppers to Switch Over From German Site
  8. Mozilla Firefox 85 Ends Support for Adobe Flash Player, Cracks Down on Supercookies
  9. Twitter Suspends Over 550 Accounts After Violence During Farmers' Republic Day Tractor Rally
  10. TikTok, 58 More Apps Ban by India Violates World Trade Organization Rules: China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com