Vi is trying to take on Airtel and Jio with its latest move.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 December 2021 18:12 IST
Vi originally announced its plans to offer free music streaming to its users earlier this year

Highlights
  • Vi has chosen Hungama Music to offer premium music streaming to users
  • Hungama will offer ad-free music in 20 languages across genres
  • Vi users will also be able to set callertunes while listening to music

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) on Monday announced its partnership with Hungama Music to launch a music streaming offering through the dedicated Vi app. Under the partnership, Vi prepaid and postpaid users will get six months of Hungama Premium subscription for free that will bring ad-free music content in 20 languages across genres from Hungama's library of songs. Vi subscribers will also get a chance to attend 52 live digital concerts on the Vi app. The new announcement comes months after the telco announced its plans to launch a music streaming service for its subscribers.

As a result of the tie-up, Vi users will get access to songs as well as unlimited downloads from endless playlists, podcasts, and music videos through Hungama Music using the Vi app. Both prepaid and postpaid subscribers to the Vi network will also get the ability to set callertunes while listening to their favourite tracks.

“Our association with Hungama will allow Vi users to get access to a rich repository of diverse music, across genres and in their preferred language,” said Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi, in a prepared joint statement.

In addition to music streaming via Hungama Music, the Vi app will also offer subscribers access to attend 52 live digital concerts per year at a nominal cost. The operator is, however, yet to reveal the exact pricing of attending the concerts.

“We are excited to be a part of Vi's 250+ million-strong customers' musical journey. Our association with Vi has seen us introduce a first-of-its-kind Pay Per View service model in India's exploding Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) market, earlier this year,” said Neeraj Roy, Founder, Hungama Digital Media, in the statement.

In August, Vi MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar revealed the plans to launch a music streaming service for customers. That announcement was followed by the introduction of the new Vi app that integrates the earlier Vi Movies & TV app and doubles as an over-the-top (OTT) platform.

By partnering with Hungama Music, Vi would compete against Airtel and Jio. The former has Wynk Music as its native music streaming service, while the latter has JioSaavn to attract customers with a large music library.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi Music, Vi, Vodafone Idea, Hungama Music, Hungama
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Comment
 
 

