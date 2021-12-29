Vi has discontinued some of its prepaid plans that offered users a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The telecom operator has unlisted three plans that offered users a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year. Vi prepaid subscribers can now opt for two prepaid plans that offer high-speed daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Vi's decision to discontinue the prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions comes after competitors Airtel and Jio both discontinued these plans.

According to the revised plans listed on Vi's website, customers will be able to opt for either the Rs. 901 prepaid recharge or the Rs. 3,099 recharge in order to avail of a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The telecom operator has unlisted the Rs. 501 prepaid recharge, along with the Rs. 601 and Rs. 701 prepaid recharge options on its website, and specifies the two plans offering the annual Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Most of the packs offering the Disney+ Hotstar subscription were introduced in September.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Vi

Users who opt for the Rs. 901 recharge will get access to 3GB of daily high-speed data, along with 48GB of additional data. They will also get access to unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, and the recharge has a validity 70 days. Meanwhile, the Rs. 3,099 prepaid recharge offers 1.5GB of daily high-speed data, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Like the Rs. 901 recharge this prepaid recharge option also comes with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year.

Vi users opting for the above plans will also get access to the Vi's weekend data rollover, data delight and binge all night offers, along with access to Vi movies and TV. Vi is not the first telecom operator to discontinue Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans. Jio previously discontinued the Rs. 499, Rs. 666, Rs. 888 and Rs. 2,499 prepaid recharge options that offered an annual Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Similarly, Airtel also unlisted its Rs. 398, Rs. 499, and Rs. 558 plans, which offered Disney+ Hotstar access for a year.