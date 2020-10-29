Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vi Emerged as Fastest Mobile Network in India, While Jio Led 4G Availability in Q3 2020: Ookla

Vi Emerged as Fastest Mobile Network in India, While Jio Led 4G Availability in Q3 2020: Ookla

Vi registered 13.74Mbps of average download speed and 6.19Mbps of average upload speed in the third quarter, according to Ookla.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 October 2020 15:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vi Emerged as Fastest Mobile Network in India, While Jio Led 4G Availability in Q3 2020: Ookla

India led 4G availability among the largest South Asian countries during the third quarter, Ookla said

Highlights
  • Jio led 4G availability in India at 99.7 percent rate
  • Vi came third among operators with maximum 4G availability
  • Hyderabad topped the cities offering fastest mobile download speeds

Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) emerged as the fastest mobile operator over 4G in India in the third quarter of this year, while Jio led the list of 4G availability among top service providers, according to a report by network analyst firm Ookla. As per the report, data speeds vary among the largest cities in the country, and Hyderabad was found to have the fastest download experience over mobile networks in the third quarter. Ookla noted that the average download speeds over mobile networks in the country saw an year-over-year increase of 11.6 percent.

As per the report released by Ookla, Vi saw 13.74Mbps average download speed and 6.19Mbps average upload speed in the third quarter. Airtel followed Vi with an average download speed of 13.58Mbps and average upload speed of 4.15Mbps. Jio stood at third position with 9.71Mbps download and 3.41Mbps upload speeds on an average in the third quarter.

Operator Download speed (Mbps) Upload speed (Mbps)
Vi 13.74 6.19
Airtel 13.58 4.15
Jio 9.71 3.41

 

In terms of region-wise performance, the Ookla report stated that mobile download speeds vary among the largest cities in India during the third quarter. Hyderabad led that race with an average download speed over mobile networks at 14.35 percent, followed closely by Mumbai at 13.55Mbps and Visakhapatnam at 13.40Mbps. Delhi came sixth in the list of Indian cities offering top download speeds, with an average speed of 13.04Mbps.

ookla mobile internet speeds india report q3 2020 city wise data Ookla mobile data speeds

Hyderabad had the fastest average mobile download speed in the third quarter, followed by Mumbai
Photo Credit: Ookla

On the basis of the data acquired from the Speedtest app on Android, Ookla mentioned that India led 4G availability among the largest South Asian countries during the third quarter with 94.7 percent of tested locations showing 4G available. Bangladesh and Pakistan followed India with a 4G availability rate of 78.6 and 72.9 percent, respectively.

India's growth is largely contributed by Jio that led 4G availability at 99.7 percent during the third quarter. Airtel followed with 4G available in 98.7 percent of tested locations during the same period, while Vi India came third at 91.1 percent.

Operator 4G availability
Jio 99.7 percent
Airtel 98.7 percent
Vi 91.1 percent

 

Despite leading on the 4G availability front, India trailed Pakistan on the part of average download speeds over mobile networks in the third quarter, as per Ookla. Pakistan had 39.7 percent faster download speeds over India, whereas Bangladesh was third for download speed and second for upload speed. This means that the average upload speed in India was even lower than what was provided in Bangladesh — at a rate of 4.18Mbps.

Nevertheless, average download speeds over mobile networks improved in India between the third quarter last and this year. Pakistan, however, saw an increase of 24.1 percent in its download speeds during the same period, according to the report.

“Upload speeds remained mostly flat across South Asia's largest countries, with only Pakistan showing a slight improvement year over year,” Ookla said.

India ranked 131st position on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index for mobile Internet speeds in the month of September with an average mobile download speed of 12.07Mbps. The country's neighbours were above it on the list, with China on the second spot, Sri Lanka on the 102nd position, and even Pakistan capturing the 116th rank as well as Nepal holding the 117th position.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, Jio, Airtel, Ookla
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Offers

Related Stories

Vi Emerged as Fastest Mobile Network in India, While Jio Led 4G Availability in Q3 2020: Ookla
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased by Company CEO
  3. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Tech Deals This Week
  5. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  6. OnePlus Nord OxygenOS Update Brings October Security Patch, More
  7. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
  8. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  10. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Emerged as Fastest Mobile Network in India, While Jio Led 4G Availability in Q3 2020: Ookla
  2. Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Offers
  3. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased Again, to Come With Grey Textured Back
  4. Twitter Representatives Apologise for Showing Leh in China at Joint Parliamentary Panel hearing
  5. BT Picks Ericsson to Deploy 5G Coverage in Major UK Cities Following Huawei Ban
  6. Google Renames the Chromebook Search Button to the Everything Button
  7. PatchWall 3.0 Is Getting New Features Through a Software Update, Including New Live TV Channels
  8. iPhone 12 Production Increased by 20 Lakh Units, Thanks to Strong Demand: Report
  9. Apple Has Crossed a Billion Active iPhones Globally: Above Avalon Report
  10. LinkedIn Launches New ‘Career Explorer’ Tool for Job Seekers Looking to Switch Career Paths
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com