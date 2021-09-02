Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) has launched new prepaid recharge plans along with one-year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The new plans start from Rs. 501 and go up to Rs. 2,595. Customers also get benefits such as data allocation, unlimited voice calls, and SMS benefits with the new prepaid recharge plans. Vi has essentially added Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription to its old prepaid plans and bumped up their prices. In addition to the launch of the new prepaid plans, Vi is bundling a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile with all its postpaid plans starting from Rs. 499. The latest move is essentially to stay competitive against Jio and Airtel as both are also offering specific plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Vi prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile

As per the details available on the Vi site, the telco is offering four new prepaid recharge plans with one-year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs. 499. The plans start at Rs. 501 that brings “truly unlimited” voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 3GB daily data along with 16GB of additional data for 28 days. It is essentially a tweaked version of the earlier Rs. 501 recharge plan that included 75GB of total data alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 56 days.

The second Vi prepaid recharge plan that brings Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for a year is available at Rs. 701. It features unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day along with 3GB daily data and 32GB of additional data for 56 days.

Vi Rs. 901 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages, and 3GB daily data along with 48GB additional data for 84 days. For users looking for a long-term plan, there is a Rs. 2,595 prepaid recharge option that brings unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1.5GB daily data benefits for 365 days.

All four Vi prepaid plans include the ‘Binge All Night' offering under which the telecom operator is giving unlimited data access between 12am–6am. There is also Weekend Data Rollover that is meant to carry forward daily unused data of customers to the weekend. Further, Vi is offering access to Vi Movies & TV Classic service that has movies, TV shows, live TV, and news.

In addition to the prepaid plans, Vi has brought a Rs. 601 data add-on pack with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. It includes 75GB of data that customers can use throughout the validity of their existing plan.

Plan Benefits Validity 501 100GB (3GB/Day + 16GB) data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 28 Days 701 200GB (3GB/Day + 32GB) data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 56 Days 901 300GB (3GB/Day + 48GB) data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 84 Days 2595 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 365 Days 601 (data add-on) 75GB data, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile -

All the new Vi prepaid plans and data add-on packs are available through the Vi.com site as well as third-party sources including Paytm and Google Pay.

Similar to Vi, Airtel is offering Disney+ Hotstar Mobile with its Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 2,798 prepaid recharge plans. Jio also earlier this week introduced Disney+ Hotstar Mobile bundles for its prepaid users recharging with the Rs. 499, Rs. 666, Rs. 888, and Rs. 2,599. Customers on Jio get 1.5GB of additional data for 56 days as well as an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile with Rs. 549 data add-on pack.

Vi, Airtel, and Jio have revised their prepaid plans to add Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription that was launched in July as a replacement of the existing Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The new service, which started from Wednesday, September 1, provides access to all Disney+ Hotstar content that includes Disney+ originals and Hollywood movies and TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime, 20th Century, and Searchlight Pictures, specifically to mobile users.

