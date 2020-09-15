Technology News
loading

Verizon to Acquire Prepaid Mobile Service Tracfone in $6.25 Billion Deal

Credit Suisse is acting as financial adviser to Verizon on the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 September 2020 12:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Verizon to Acquire Prepaid Mobile Service Tracfone in $6.25 Billion Deal

The deal would include $3.125 billion in cash and $3.125 billion in Verizon stock

Highlights
  • US wireless industry is mainly in the hands of T-Mobile, AT&T & Verizon
  • America Movil is Mexico's largest telecoms operator by far
  • Tracfone had become popular with lower end of US telecom consumer market

Verizon said on Monday it will buy pre-paid mobile phones provider Tracfone, a unit of Mexican telecoms giant America Movil, in a $6.25 billion (roughly Rs. 45,932 crores) cash and stock deal.

Tracfone, which serves about 21 million subscribers through more than 90,000 retail locations across United States, said more than 13 million of its subscribers rely on Verizon's network under an existing agreement. Verizon is the largest US wireless carrier by subscribers.

The US wireless industry is concentrated in the hands of three mobile carriers due to several merger deals in recent years: T-Mobile, which in April completed its $23 billion (roughly Rs. 1,69,032 crores) merger with Sprint to solidify its position in the United States, AT&T, and Verizon.

America Movil, which was created from a state monopoly, is Mexico's largest telecoms operator by far and is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, the Latin American nation's richest man.

Tracfone had become popular with the lower end of the ultra-competitive US telecoms consumer market and Verizon now plans to provide new products for that segment after this "strategic acquisition," said Hans Vestberg, chairman and chief executive of Verizon.

"This transaction firmly establishes Verizon, through the Tracfone brands, as the provider of choice in the value segment, which complements our clear leadership in the premium segment," added Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and group CEO, Verizon.

Shares of Verizon were up more than 1 percent in morning trading. American Movil shares jumped more than 3.5 percent when the Mexican market opened.

The deal would include $3.125 billion (roughly Rs. 22,972 crores) in cash and $3.125 billion (roughly Rs. 22,972 crores) in Verizon stock.

Credit Suisse is acting as financial adviser to Verizon on the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Verizon, Tracfone, America Movil
Ant-Man 3 Casts Jonathan Majors as Villain Kang the Conqueror: Reports

Related Stories

Verizon to Acquire Prepaid Mobile Service Tracfone in $6.25 Billion Deal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Set to Launch in India on September 21
  3. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  4. Redmi 9A 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Model Launched
  5. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  6. LG Wing Dual-Display Phone With ‘Swivel Mode’, Gimbal Camera Launched
  7. OnePlus 8T Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. New iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE Key Specifications Leaked
  10. PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 9i With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Mobile Deals Previewed: Rs. 15,000 Price Cut on LG G8X, More Top Offers
  3. Walmart Still Wants in on TikTok Deal Despite Oracle Taking Lead
  4. Verizon to Acquire Prepaid Mobile Service Tracfone in $6.25 Billion Deal
  5. Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000
  6. Ant-Man 3 Casts Jonathan Majors as Villain Kang the Conqueror: Reports
  7. OnePlus Nord With 6GB RAM and 64GB Storage to Go on Sale in India on September 21 for Rs. 24,999
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Get a New Champagne Gold Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Venus Discovered to Have Traces of Phosphine Gas Linked to Life on Earth
  10. TRAI Says No Regulatory Framework Needed for OTT Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com