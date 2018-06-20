Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

US Senate Backers of ZTE Measure Will Battle Trump Over Chinese Firm

 
, 20 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
US Senate Backers of ZTE Measure Will Battle Trump Over Chinese Firm

US senators who back a clampdown on ZTE Corp urged fellow lawmakers on Tuesday not to give in to White House pressure to support an agreement lifting a ban on the Chinese telecommunications company.

That agreement, announced on June 7, has not yet been enacted. A Commerce Department official told Reuters on Tuesday that ZTE and the US government were still working on an escrow arrangement before the ban on the company can be lifted.

In a rare break with President Donald Trump's policy, the Republican-led Senate voted 85-10 on Monday for a sweeping defence policy bill that included the provision killing the Trump administration's agreement with ZTE.

Republicans and Democrats have expressed national security concerns about ZTE and another major Chinese telecommunications company, Huawei Technologies. But their ire against ZTE rose after it broke an agreement to discipline executives who conspired to evade US sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

ZTE agreed to pay a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 6,800 crores) penalty and put $400 million in an escrow account in a US bank as part of the settlement pact reached on June 7 to allow it to do business again with US suppliers.

The company paid the $1 billion civil penalty last week.

Trump is expected to lobby hard against the ZTE measure, approved by the Senate as an amendment to a must-pass annual defence policy bill. He was to address House Republicans later on Tuesday, and meet with senators on Wednesday.

Stocks fall
Shares of the Chinese telecommunications firm and its US business partners fell after the Senate vote, although the measure could still be killed when Senate and House of Representatives lawmakers meet in the coming weeks to forge a compromise version of the National Defense Authorisation Act, or NDAA.

Asked for comment, the White House referred to a statement last Wednesday suggesting that the ZTE amendment undermined Trump's authority, saying the administration would work with Congress to ensure the final NDAA "respects the separation of powers."

Chuck Schumer, the Senate's top Democrat, said he was "heartened" by support for the amendment, which included the backing of some of the most conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats.

He urged members of the House, where Trump's fellow Republicans control a larger majority than in the Senate, to support the legislation.

"They should not let President Trump pressure them into reducing American security, both economic and defence," Schumer said. "They should not let President Trump pressure them into allowing ZTE to spy on every one of us which they could well do."

Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican Trump ally and co-author of the ZTE amendment, said he was pleased it was adopted. A member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, he would be part of the conference forging the compromise NDAA, expected by the end of July.

"We'll have to reconcile our provisions with the House. I'm hopeful that we can move them in our direction, but that'll be the subject of negotiations in the coming weeks," Cotton said on the "Hugh Hewitt" radio show.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZTE, Huawei, Donald Trump, US, US Senate
Star Trek TV Franchise to Expand, Patrick Stewart Might Return
US Mobile Carriers Cut Off Flow of Location Data to Brokers
Best Camera Phones
US Senate Backers of ZTE Measure Will Battle Trump Over Chinese Firm
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Oppo Find X With Unique Camera Slider, 3D Face Unlock Launched
  2. Mi Band 3 Gets New Phone Mute Functionality via Software Update
  3. 2018 iPhone Mockups Leaked, iPhone SE 2 Reportedly Not Coming This Year
  4. Flipkart Offering Smartphone Discounts, Buyback Guarantees in New Sale
  5. BSNL Revises Several Prepaid Plans to Offer More Data, Taking on Jio
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One Phone Listed Online, Specifications Leaked
  7. Android Messages for Web Now Lets Users Send Texts From a PC
  8. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones to Go on Sale in India Today
  9. Honor 10 Update Brings EIS, Party Mode App to Users in India
  10. HTC Desire 12+ Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.