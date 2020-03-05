Technology News
loading

US Lawmakers Seek to Step Up Pressure on UK to Reverse Huawei 5G Decision

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in May barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies deemed to pose a national security risk, such as Huawei.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 March 2020 12:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Lawmakers Seek to Step Up Pressure on UK to Reverse Huawei 5G Decision

US Congress members have taken steps to try to prod Britain to reverse its decision on Huawei

Highlights
  • Britain allowed Huawei to build 5G networks
  • US wants Briatin to reverse its decision
  • Trump banned US companies from using Huawei equipment last year

Members of the US Congress on Wednesday took another step to try to prod Britain to reverse its decision to allow China's Huawei Technologies Co to build portions of the UK's next generation 5G networks. Republican senators Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Marco Rubio proposed legislation requiring the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review Britain's place on the foreign investment "whitelist," which exempts some Australian, Canadian and UK companies from increased US scrutiny of their foreign investments.

The British Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

Also on Wednesday, a US Senate committee heard testimony from Nokia and Ericsson about how rural US carriers can swap out equipment from Huawei and ZTE, also from China, to stay within recently issued federal rules.

Republican President Donald Trump signed an executive order in May barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies deemed to pose a national security risk, such as Huawei. The Trump administration also added Huawei to its trade blacklist.

In November, the Federal Communications Commission followed up by voting unanimously to designate Huawei and ZTE as national security risks, effectively barring their rural customers in the United States from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment.

"We need to do more to shore up our own network defences against hackers and state-sponsored actors, especially in our nation's rural and underserved communities. This effort will require the development of a comprehensive strategy to secure the telecommunications supply chain," said Senator Roger Wicker, the Commerce Committee's Republican chair.

Last week, Congress passed legislation to reimburse telecommunications providers with fewer than two million customers who replace equipment in their networks deemed to pose a national security risk.

Steven Barry, who heads the Competitive Carriers Association, said at Wednesday's hearing rural carriers were "essentially attempting to rebuild the airplane in mid-flight" by having to remove and replace network equipment.

Huawei said the congressional legislation was "considerably underfunded, would take longer than anticipated and could put at risk some of our customers, who serve the most undeserved areas."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Donald Trump, Huawei, 5G, UK
Google Wins $179 Million Against Former Engineer Who Stole Trade Secrets
US Lawmakers Told of Security Risks From China-Owned TikTok

Related Stories

US Lawmakers Seek to Step Up Pressure on UK to Reverse Huawei 5G Decision
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Price, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  3. Paytm Offices Shut After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
  4. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  6. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  7. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  9. Coronavirus: Companies Make Tools Free to Encourage Work From Home
  10. The Batman Director Unveils the New Batmobile in Photos
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro Packs Two Front Cameras, Including a 16-Megapixel Main Selfie Shooter: Live Updates
  2. Government Warns of Action for Non-Payment of AGR Dues
  3. US Lawmakers Told of Security Risks From China-Owned TikTok
  4. US Lawmakers Seek to Step Up Pressure on UK to Reverse Huawei 5G Decision
  5. Google Wins $179 Million Against Former Engineer Who Stole Trade Secrets
  6. The Batman: New Batmobile Unveiled in Photos From Director Matt Reeves
  7. Google Cloud Announces Delhi as Its Second India Region, Will Open in 2021
  8. Tata Sky Hikes HD, SD Set-Top Box Prices in India by Rs. 100
  9. Apple Pulls Out of South by Southwest Festival Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  10. No Time to Die Release Date Pushed to November Due to Coronavirus Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.