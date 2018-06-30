NDTV Gadgets360.com

Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill US FCC Chairman's Family

 
, 30 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill US FCC Chairman's Family

Highlights

  • A California man is accused of threatening to kill Ajit Pai's family
  • He told investigators that he sent three emails to Pai in December 2017
  • Man accused Pai of being responsible for a child's suicide

A California man who told investigators he was upset about the repeal of net neutrality rules was arrested Friday and is accused of threatening to kill Federal Communication Commission Chariman Ajit Pai's family, authorities said.

Markara Man, 33, of Norwalk told investigators that he sent three emails to Pai in December 2017 because he was angry over Pai's role in repealing the regulations and wanted to scare the chairman.

"I will find your children and I will kill them," Man wrote in one of the emails, according to court documents.

The same email listed the names and addresses of several preschools in Arlington, Virginia, though the chairman's children did not attend any of them, officials said.

In another message, Man accused Pai of being responsible for a child's suicide, and a third email included a photograph of the chairman and a framed photo with his family, authorities said.

When federal agents traced the emails back to Man and questioned him in May, he acknowledged sending them and provided law enforcement officers with a written apology that he sent to Pai, court papers said.

"I'm sorry I made a threat against your kids. That was crossing the line," he wrote in his message.

Man was charged in federal court in Virginia with threatening to murder a US official's immediate family member with the intent to intimidate or interfere with the official's duties. He could face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

A telephone number listed for Man in public records rang unanswered Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The FCC voted last year to repeal the Obama-era net neutrality rules that said all web traffic must be treated equally, It gave internet service providers such as Verizon, Comcast, and AT&T a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit or charge more for faster speeds.

The big telecommunications companies had lobbied hard to overturn the rules, contending they are heavy-handed and discourage investment in broadband networks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ajit Pai, Net Neutrality, FCC
Moto E5 Plus India Launch Set for July, Moto E5 May Arrive at Later Date
OnePlus 6 Red Colour Variant Launch Teased for July 2
Samsung Galaxy J8
Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill US FCC Chairman's Family
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. This 'Mobile Airbag' Design Can Protect Your Phone From Falls
  2. Airtel Lowers Data Benefits on Rs. 149, Rs. 399 Packs
  3. Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset With Translation Support Launched
  4. WhatsApp Group Admins Can Now Decide Who Sends Messages
  5. Moto E5 Plus India Launch Set for July, Moto E5 May Arrive at Later Date
  6. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000
  7. Moto Schedules August 2 Launch, Moto Z3, Motorola One Power Expected
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Now Receiving Oreo-Based MIUI 9.5 Update: Report
  9. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
  10. OnePlus 6 Sells 1 Million Units Within 22 Days of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.