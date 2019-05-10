Technology News

US FCC Blocks Telco China Mobile's Entry, Citing National Security

The US FCC said allowing China Mobile into the US market "would raise substantial and serious national security and law enforcement risks."

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 16:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
US FCC Blocks Telco China Mobile's Entry, Citing National Security

US regulators on Thursday denied a request by China Mobile to operate in the US market and provide international telecommunications services, saying links to the Chinese government pose a national security risk.

The Federal Communications Commission said that because of China Mobile USA's ownership and control by the Chinese government, allowing it into the US market "would raise substantial and serious national security and law enforcement risks." 

The decision brings the Chinese telecoms giant's eight-year effort to crack the US market to an end, but was not really a surprise since FCC Chairman Ajit Pai had publicly opposed the company's application last month.

China Mobile - the world's largest mobile operator with nearly 930 million customers as of February -- first filed an application for permission to operate in the United States in 2011.

The five-member FCC said in a statement that the decision was made after "extensive review" and "close consultation" with national security and law enforcement agencies.

It also marks the first instance in which executive branch agencies have recommended that the FCC deny an application due to national security and law enforcement concerns, the statement said.

The move comes as Chinese tech firms - such as Huawei and ZTE - have faced stiff resistance from US government agencies, which have described them as security threats.

Wider trade battle
ZTE came close to collapse last year after American companies were banned from selling it vital components over its continued dealings with Iran and North Korea.

Federal authorities unveiled sweeping charges against Huawei in January for allegedly stealing technology and violating US sanctions on Iran.

The company has also been under fire as it faces a global US campaign to blacklist Huawei over espionage fears.

Washington has barred the Chinese networking equipment company Huawei from developing the new ultra-fast 5G mobile network in the United States and has blocked US government purchases of its services.

Defence of intellectual property in China and getting fair access to that country's markets have long been points of concern for US tech companies. They are also considered hard-to-fix problems when it come to trade between the US and China.

Meanwhile, technology has become increasingly vital to national security and economies.

Denial of the China Mobile request came as US President Donald Trump held out hopes of salvaging a trade deal with China, just hours before Beijing's negotiators were due to return to the bargaining table amid a sudden flare-up in hostilities.

Since last year, the two sides have exchanged tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way trade, gutting US agricultural exports to China and weighing on both countries' manufacturing sectors.

The International Monetary Fund also repeated its warning on Thursday that the trade battle between the world's top economies was a "threat" to global growth.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US, China Mobile
Realme X Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB of RAM
OnePlus 7 Pro to Pack Improved Vibration Motor, 200 Percent Stronger Than Previous Generation
Honor Smartphones
US FCC Blocks Telco China Mobile's Entry, Citing National Security
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  4. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  5. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  8. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  10. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.