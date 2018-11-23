NDTV Gadgets360.com

US Asks Allies to Avoid Huawei Equipment: Report

, 23 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
US Asks Allies to Avoid Huawei Equipment: Report

The US government is trying to persuade wireless and internet providers in allied countries to avoid telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

US officials have reached out to their government counterparts and telecom executives in friendly countries where Huawei equipment is already in wide use about what they see as cyber-security risks, according to the WSJ report, which cited unnamed people familiar with the situation.

Huawei has come under scrutiny in the United States recently.

Intelligence agency leaders and others have said they are concerned that Huawei and other Chinese companies may be beholden to the Chinese government or ruling Communist Party, raising the risk of espionage.

Washington has been considering increasing financial aid for telecommunications development in countries that shun Chinese-made equipment, the WSJ reported.

One of the government's concerns is based on the use of Chinese telecom equipment in countries that host US military bases, such as Germany, Italy and Japan, the report added.

A US Department of Commerce spokesman said in a statement that the department would remain vigilant against any threat to US national security. Huawei did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, WSJ, US, China
Facebook to Pay $100 Million in Italian Fiscal Accord
The Lion King’s First Trailer Recreates the Most Iconic Scenes
Pricee
US Asks Allies to Avoid Huawei Equipment: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally
  4. Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display
  5. Reliance Jio to Take Over as Service Provider for Railways From January 1
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review
  7. Realme U1 Benchmark Scores Teased, Selfie Camera Samples Released
  8. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  9. OnePlus 6T Gets Optimised Image Processing and More With OxygenOS 9.0.6
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.