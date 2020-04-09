Technology News
loading

US Approves Google Request to Use Segment of US-Asia Undersea Cable

Google agreed to operate a portion of the 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network System between the US and Taiwan.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 April 2020 18:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Approves Google Request to Use Segment of US-Asia Undersea Cable

FCC is allowing Google to operate the segment for the next six months

Highlights
  • Google had warned it would face higher prices by other means
  • It will operate a portion of Pacific Light Cable Network System
  • Google, Facebook helped pay for construction of the link

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday approved Alphabet unit Google's request to use part of a US-Asia undersea telecommunications cable after the company warned it would face significantly higher prices to carry traffic by other means.

Google agreed to operate a portion of the 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network System between the United States and Taiwan, but not Hong Kong. Google and Facebook helped pay for construction of the now completed telecommunications link but US regulators have blocked its use.

The Justice Department earlier told the FCC in a petition it supported Google's revised request. The agency said US agencies believe "there is a significant risk that the grant of a direct cable connection between the United States and Hong Kong would seriously jeopardise the national security and law enforcement interests of the United States."

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, whose relations with the United States have soured over the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, trade disputes and security concerns.

In a statement, Google thanked the FCC for approving its request and added "dedicated global network deployment and operations team is continually increasing capacity to meet the needs of our users, and that includes our subsea cable system."

The FCC is allowing Google to operate the segment for the next six months, pending a final disposition of the license application.

Google told regulators earlier this year it has "an immediate need to meet internal demand for capacity between the US and Taiwan, in particular to connect Google's Taiwan data center to Google data centres in the United States and to serve users throughout the Asia-Pacific region."

It added that without that "capacity, the value of large, recent capital investments Google has made in the United States is significantly reduced."

The Justice Department said without temporary authority "Google would likely have to seek alternative capacity at significantly higher prices."

Google has also agreed to "pursue diversification of interconnection points in Asia," as well as to establish network facilities that deliver traffic "as close as practicable" to its ultimate destination, the department added.

The United States has expressed concerns about China's role in handling network traffic and potential for espionage. Around 300 subsea cables form the backbone of the internet by carrying 99% of the world's data traffic.

A Facebook affiliate sought FCC approval to use a portion of the cable connecting the Philippines to the United States to handle traffic.

Facebook said on Wednesday it is "navigating through all the appropriate channels on licensing and permitting."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US FCC, Google
OnePlus 8 Pro Officially Confirmed, Company CEO Touts Camera Samples
US Senate Tells Members to Avoid Zoom Over Data Security Concerns: Report

Related Stories

US Approves Google Request to Use Segment of US-Asia Undersea Cable
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warms to E-Commerce as Delivery Workers Brave the Pandemic
  2. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
  4. This App Allows Jio Users to Recharge Other Accounts and Earn Commission
  5. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched
  6. WhatsApp Three Red Ticks Viral Message Debunked by Government
  7. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan Till June 29
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G With 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  9. Zoom Hires Ex-Facebook Security Chief as Google Bans Desktop App
  10. Government Launches Coronavirus-Tracker Apps: The List So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series Official Teaser Showcases Upcoming OnePlus Phone in Green Colour
  2. Google Ordered by French Regulator to Pay Copyright Fees to Media Groups
  3. US Senate Tells Members to Avoid Zoom Over Data Security Concerns: Report
  4. US Approves Google Request to Use Segment of US-Asia Undersea Cable
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro Officially Confirmed, Company CEO Touts Camera Samples
  6. EU to Adopt Unified Policy on Coronavirus Mobile Apps
  7. Space Station Crew Blast Off Despite Virus-Hit Build Up
  8. Realme X3 SuperZoom Spotted in Thai Regulator’s Database With Model Number RMX2086
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Launch on Schedule Despite Coronavirus Pandemic: Report
  10. Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March Android Security Patch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com