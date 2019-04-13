Technology News

US Unveils Plans to Speed Up 5G Wireless Deployment

, 13 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
US Unveils Plans to Speed Up 5G Wireless Deployment

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said, the new 5G networks "will improve American's lives in so many ways"

Highlights

FCC announced new spectrum auctions for 5G systems

$20.4 billion fund would be established

5G networks in the US are believed to "improve lives" of citizens

US officials unveiled plans to accelerate deployment of 5G wireless networks, including new funding to bring the ultrafast systems to remote rural areas.

At a White House event, the Federal Communications Commission announced new spectrum auctions for 5G systems and said a $20.4 billion (roughly Rs. 1,41,089 crores) fund would be established to help build high-speed broadband networks in rural areas over the next decade.

The new 5G networks "will improve Americans' lives in so many ways," said FCC chairman Ajit Pai.

"From precision agriculture to smart transportation networks to telemedicine and more, we want Americans to be the first to benefit from this new digital revolution, while protecting our innovators and citizens. And we don't want rural Americans to be left behind."

The announcement comes amid an intense race by countries around the world to deploy the technology offering wireless speeds 10 to 100 times faster than currently available.

Earlier this month, South Korea launched what it said was the first nationwide 5G network while US carriers rolled out 5G in some locations. China is also moving quickly on 5G.

Friday's announcement confirms that the US will rely on private networks despite some speculation it would seek to nationalise 5G on national security grounds.

Officials offered no new information on what if any actions it would take to block the Chinese tech giant Huawei -- the largest supplier of networking equipment from 5G systems in the US.

Amid concerns of Huawei's links to the Chinese government, the FCC is mulling rules to block Huawei from networks in the United States.

The new funding announced could be used to help cash-strapped rural carriers which have been considering the Chinese giant.

President Donald Trump said at the event that 5G is a priority for his administration.

"American companies must lead the world in cellular technology," he said.

"5G networks must be secured. They must be strong. They have to be guarded from the enemy. We do have enemies out there."

Harold Feld at the consumer group Public Knowledge said it was not clear if the funding for rural broadband would be new or simply taken from an existing program.

"Is the administration promising to provide new money for rural broadband through existing authority, or is the administration going to need to ask Congress to provide new money?" Feld asked in a statement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 5G, US, Federal Communications Commission, FCC
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer — No One’s Ever Really Gone
Redmi Note 6 Pro
US Unveils Plans to Speed Up 5G Wireless Deployment
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo V11
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70 Price Revealed, India Listing Tips Launch Is Imminent
  2. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  3. Huawei MateBook E 2019 With 4G LTE Support, Snapdragon 850 Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy A70: What's the Difference?
  5. Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
  6. Watch the First Teaser for Game of Thrones’ Final Season, Out April 15
  7. Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and More Get Discounts in Mi Super Sale
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions
  10. PUBG Mobile Subscriptions Show Tencent Doesn't Really Care About India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.