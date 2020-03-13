Technology News
loading

Trump Signs Law to Prevent US Rural Telecom Carriers From Using Huawei Network Equipment

Huawei has opposed the measure and disputes that it poses a national security threat.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 March 2020 19:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Trump Signs Law to Prevent US Rural Telecom Carriers From Using Huawei Network Equipment
Highlights
  • Huawei has opposed the measure
  • It disputes that it poses a national security threat
  • Rural Wireless Association praised the measure

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Thursday to bar telecom carriers from using US subsidies to purchase network equipment from Huawei Technologies, ZTE and other companies deemed a national security threat.

The law also requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to establish a program to assist small providers with the costs of removing prohibited equipment or services from their networks and replacing it.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called on Congress to "to appropriate the necessary funding to reimburse carriers for replacing any network equipment or services found to be a national security threat."

Huawei has opposed the measure and disputes that it poses a national security threat.

The Rural Wireless Association praised the measure that authorises $1 billion but does not appropriate the funds. It marks "the first-step in securing necessary funding to replace rural carriers' Huawei and ZTE equipment so that critical network infrastructure in rural areas continues to be available," the association said.

The White House said the "reforms will help protect our nation's vital communications network and also ensures the United States reaches its 5G potential."

Steven Barry, who heads the Competitive Carriers Association, said at a congressional hearing this month that rural carriers were "essentially attempting to rebuild the airplane in mid-flight" by having to remove and replace network equipment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Donald Trump, ZTE, Huawei
MacBook Pro, MacBook Air With Scissor Keyboards to Launch in Q2 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
iPhone Shipments in India Grew Over 55 Percent in January-February: CMR

Related Stories

Trump Signs Law to Prevent US Rural Telecom Carriers From Using Huawei Network Equipment
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  2. Realme 6 Pro Review
  3. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  4. iPhone 12 to Feature Rear Facing 3D Depth Camera: Report
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Front Cameras Said to Launch in India Soon
  7. Realme 6i Launch Date Revealed, Set to Debut With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
  8. Meet Namya Joshi, the 13-Year-Old From Ludhiana Whom Satya Nadella Praised
  9. Coronavirus: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Postive for COVID-19
  10. Coronavirus Cure Hopes Rise as Scientists Isolate Virus
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Shipments in India Grew Over 55 Percent in January-February: CMR
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro May Just Have Been Spotted in Brand Ambassador Robert Downey Jr.'s Hand
  3. Trump Signs Law to Prevent US Rural Telecom Carriers From Using Huawei Network Equipment
  4. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air With Scissor Keyboards to Launch in Q2 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Honor 30S Leaked Render Shows Back Panel With Rectangular Camera Module
  6. Huawei P40-Series European Price and Designs Leaked, P40 Pro PE Spotted at South Korean Retailer
  7. Pentagon Seeks to Reconsider Parts of $10-Billion Cloud Contract Awarded to Microsoft
  8. Samsung Galaxy M11 Might Come With a 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
  9. Google Pixel 4a May Bring 4K 60fps Video Recording Feature, Google Camera 7.4 APK Teardown Tips
  10. Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India in March
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.