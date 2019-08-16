Technology News
loading

TRAI Seeks Relook at Caps on Channel Discounts

TRAI has issued a consultation paper to re-look at imposing restrictions on discounts offered by broadcasters on channel bouquets.

By | Updated: 16 August 2019 17:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TRAI Seeks Relook at Caps on Channel Discounts

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a consultation paper to re-look at imposing restrictions on discounts offered by broadcasters on channel bouquets after the implementation of the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services.

The regulator on Friday hit out at the broadcasters and said the lack of any caps on discounts offered on bouquets, compared to a-la-carte channel pricing, is being "misused to throttle market discovery of TV channel prices, by giving huge discounts on the bouquets."

"The tariff declared by the broadcasters under the new regulatory framework shows that bouquets are being offered at a discount of up to 70 percent of the sum of the a-la-carte rates of pay channels constituting those bouquets. It indicates that in absence of any restriction on the discount on the offering of bouquets, broadcasters are making prices of a-la-carte channels illusory thereby impacting the a-la-carte choice of channels by consumers," TRAI said in a statement.

TRAI's new regulations/orders for the television and broadcasting sector gave freedom to consumers to select television channels they want to watch. Analysis reveals that while the new regulatory framework has brought the transparency in TV channel pricing, harmonised business processes in the sector and reduced disputes among stakeholders. However, adequate choice to select TV channels has not been given to the consumers.

It further said that in all fairness, a lot was expected from the broadcasters and the Distribution Platform Operators ( DPO) to use flexibility given under the new regulatory framework to address the concerns and aspirations of the consumers. However, given flexibility was misused to throttle market discovery of TV channel prices by giving huge discounts on the bouquets.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition by TRAI for reinstatement of a cap of 15 percent on discounting of channel bouquets. In its initial tariff order, the regulator has said that channel bouquets should not be priced lower than 85 percent of the sum of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of all the channels in the pack.

On Friday, the telecom and broadcast regulator also pointed to the challenge of having too many bouquets with the same kind of channel mix, being offered by both broadcasters and distributors. The regulator said this creates confusion among consumers, forcing them to opt for suggested packs instead of choosing channels according to their preference.

TRAI is seeking the views of stakeholders on various issues in the consultation paper, which includes the ceiling price of channels for inclusion in a bouquet, need for the formation of a bouquet by broadcasters and DPOs, variable Network Capacity Fee (NCF) and discount on long-term plan.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, DTH
Chrome OS 76 Now Rolling Out With Improved Media Playback, Updated Camera App
Huawei Lambasted by China's Online Users for Taiwan Listing
Honor Smartphones
TRAI Seeks Relook at Caps on Channel Discounts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch
  2. Asteroid May Be on Collision Course With Earth, NASA Monitoring Its Orbit
  3. iPhone 11 Launch Date Is September 10, iOS 13 System Images Tip
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. ‘We Have Finished the Book in Season 2,’ Says Sacred Games Writer
  6. Sacred Games 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  7. Jio TV App Now Offers Dark Mode on Android Devices
  8. Done Bingeing Sacred Games 2? Try These 8 Eight TV Shows If You Want More
  9. Redmi Note 8 Render Based on a Teaser Video Surfaces Online
  10. Misfit Vapor X With AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 3100 Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Socratic by Google App for Students Launched on iOS, Offers AI-Powered Learning, Subject Guides, More
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 Get Discounts, Offers in India via Amazon and Samsung Online Store
  3. Honor 10 Lite Receiving EMUI 9.1 Update in India, Brings EROFS File System, GPU Turbo 3.0, More
  4. Huawei Lambasted by China's Online Users for Taiwan Listing
  5. TRAI Seeks Relook at Caps on Channel Discounts
  6. Chrome OS 76 Now Rolling Out With Improved Media Playback, Updated Camera App
  7. Facebook CEO's Voice Recordings Testimony Doubted by US Senator, While Irish Regulator Opens Probe
  8. Twitter Leads $100 Million Funding in Vernacular Chat App ShareChat
  9. YouTube Discriminates Against LGBT Content by Unfairly Culling It, Suit Alleges
  10. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Live Images Leaked, 30W Wireless Charger Spotted on US FCC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.