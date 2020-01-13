Technology News
TRAI Defends New Tariff Rules After Broadcasters' Criticism

On Friday, some of the biggest television broadcasters operating in India joined forces to criticise the regulation.

Major television broadcasters operating in India recently criticised TRAI's new regulations

  • TRAI chairman R S Sharma says broadcasters haven't been strangulated
  • Numerous broadcasters argued that TRAI's new rules stifle consumer choice
  • They also voiced concerns that some channels could go out of business

India's telecom regulator said on Monday its new tariff rules for cable and digital television players were fair and aimed at curbing excessive pricing by some broadcasters.

On Friday, some of the biggest television broadcasters operating in India joined forces to criticize the regulation, saying it could put some channels out of business and would stifle consumer choice.

"We have not curbed anybody's freedom to price the channels. So I don't know how people can say that we have strangulated them or we have not given freedom," R S Sharma, chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), told reporters in New Delhi.

