Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • TRAI Releases Suggestions for Network Test Before Commercial Launch of Services for Wireless Access Services

TRAI Releases Suggestions for Network Test Before Commercial Launch of Services for Wireless Access Services

There should be no time limit, if the network testing is conducted using wireline telephone test connections given to employees and business partners.

By ANI | Updated: 22 April 2020 19:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TRAI Releases Suggestions for Network Test Before Commercial Launch of Services for Wireless Access Services

All licensing provisions related to the security and privacy must be compiled by the licensee

Highlights
  • Test users should be within 5 percent of the provider's network capacity
  • There should be a limit of 90 days on the test phase involving test users
  • Total time for network testing provided to TSPs shall not exceed 180 days

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released its recommendations on network testing before commercial launch of services for wireless access services.

The salient features of recommendations as per the TRAI are -The TSP (telecom service provider) should be allowed to enroll test users in the testing phase to carry out the network testing before commercial launch of its services.

There should be no restriction on the time limit, if the network testing is conducted using wireline telephone test connections given to employees and business partners for test purpose only.

The number of test users that can be enrolled by a TSP in an LSA should be limited to 5 percent of its installed network capacity for that LSA.

There should be a limit of 90 days on the test phase involving test users. Further, the total time period for network testing provided to the TSP shall not exceed 180 days.

All licensing provisions related to the security and privacy must be compiled by the licensee.

TSP should transparently give the information to the test users that there won't be any charge (fixed charge or usage-based charge) during the test phase, and CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) is provided free of charge.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wireless Networks, TRAI, Testing
Realme Band Receiving New Update With New Find My Phone Feature, Weather Data, More
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

TRAI Releases Suggestions for Network Test Before Commercial Launch of Services for Wireless Access Services
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UK Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  2. Government Plans Wristband Patient Surveillance as Lockdown Eases
  3. Xiaomi Launches Mi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Screen
  4. Oyo Said to Cut Pay of All Employees in India
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  7. Motorola Edge+ Price, Specifications Leaked Hours Before Launch
  8. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  9. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Releases Suggestions for Network Test Before Commercial Launch of Services for Wireless Access Services
  2. Britain's Zoom Parliament Makes an Almost Glitch-Free Debut
  3. Facebook 'Complicit' in Vietnam Censorship: Amnesty International
  4. Realme Band Receiving New Update With New Find My Phone Feature, Weather Data, More
  5. Government Plans Wristband Patient Surveillance as Lockdown Eases
  6. Realme to Launch New 5G Phone Soon, Will Announce Launch Date on April 23
  7. Netgear Launches New Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Router Systems in India With Coverage Up to 200 Square Metres
  8. Nokia 2.3 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March 2020 Security Patch in India
  9. Xbox Series X May Launch in India Around the Same Time as Its Global Release
  10. Huawei Watch GT 2 Receiving New Update in India With SpO2 Monitor, Improved System Stability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com