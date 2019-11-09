Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • MNP Processing Time to Get Reduced to 2 Days as New TRAI Norms Come Into Effect on December 16

MNP Processing Time to Get Reduced to 2 Days as New TRAI Norms Come Into Effect on December 16

Prolonged testing has caused several delays in the implementation of the new MNP process.

By | Updated: 9 November 2019 13:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MNP Processing Time to Get Reduced to 2 Days as New TRAI Norms Come Into Effect on December 16

TRAI has announced a new date for revised MNP rules implementation

Highlights
  • Inter-circle MNP will take up to five days with new process
  • TRAI had finalised these plans last year in December
  • The new rules were earlier expected to be implemented on November 11

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced a new date for the implementation of the revised mobile number portability (MNP) rules. These rules were announced in December last year, alongside other revisions in the Mobile Number Portability (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2018 (9 of 2018). While the revisions to ease portability from one operator to another have been finalised, it has taken TRAI over a year to get it implemented. The authority says that the testing process needs to be thoroughly conducted and any issues need to be ironed out, before the new MNP rules come into place.

TRAI has announced that the new MNP rules will come into place on December 16. These new rules were finalised on December 13 last year, and these look to enable users to port to a new operator in just two days. For inter-circle MNP wherein you are porting your SIM from one circle to another, the process will take five days. The new rules were expected to be implemented on November 11, however an indefinite delay was then imposed. A new date of December 16 has now been enforced, after which speedy MNP procedures will come into effect.

As mentioned, the delay in implementation of these new MNP rules has been blamed on prolonged testing. In an official statement, TRAI says, “As per the discussions taken place during the meetings with Mobile Number Portability Service Providers (MNPSPs) and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) on 21st October 2019 and 31st October 2019, it is imperative that robust testing of the systems of TSPs and MNPSPs should be completed successfully before migration to the new process so that the subscribers are not inconvenienced due to system related issues.”

Currently, telecom operators offer lucrative and ever-changing prepaid plans to their subscribers, often leading to many users wanting to switch. However, the current porting process is quite tedious and is an eight-day affair that can be quite discouraging. Easing the MNP process is in the best interest of the subscribers and the telecom operators.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, MNP, Mobile Number Portability
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung Galaxy A30s Price in India Cut
Honor Smartphones
MNP Processing Time to Get Reduced to 2 Days as New TRAI Norms Come Into Effect on December 16
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s Price in India Slashed
  2. NASA Unveils Its First Electric Airplane, the X-57 ‘Maxwell’
  3. Google's Search Ad Embrace Crushes Online Travel Agents
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  5. Garmin Launches Fenix 6 Smartwatch Range in India
  6. In Season 3, Little Things Shines Outside Its Indian Millennial Focus
  7. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  8. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro Launch Schedule Tipped
  9. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  10. WhatsApp Business Adds 'Catalog' Feature for Businesses on Android, iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. MNP Processing Time to Get Reduced to 2 Days as New TRAI Norms Come Into Effect on December 16
  2. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung Galaxy A30s Price in India Cut
  3. WhatsApp Users Ask Government to Explain Ties With Israeli Firm in Privacy Breach Case
  4. Google's Search Ad Embrace Crushes Online Travel Agents
  5. Facebook Apologises After Anonymous Post Alleges Racism at Company
  6. Facebook, YouTube Ban Content Claiming to Name Trump Impeachment Whistleblower as Twitter Permits It
  7. Twitter Spy Case Highlights Risks for Big Tech Platforms
  8. WeWork, Ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank Sued Over Botched IPO
  9. NASA Unveils Its First All-Electric Experimental Aircraft, the X-57 ‘Maxwell’
  10. Instagram Like Counts Will Disappear for Some Users in the US Starting Next Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.