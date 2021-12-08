Technology News
TRAI Asks Telcos to Allow Port-Out SMS Facility Irrespective of Tariff Offer, Voucher Value

TRAI said in the recent past it has received complaints from subscribers over their inability to send SMS on short code 1900.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 December 2021 17:45 IST
TRAI Asks Telcos to Allow Port-Out SMS Facility Irrespective of Tariff Offer, Voucher Value

TRAI directed telecom operators to enable port out SMS facility for all mobile users

Highlights
  • TRAI has received complaints from subscribers
  • The facility will be enabled irrespective of value of their tariff offer
  • TRAI has taken note of companies not providing outgoing SMS facility

Sector regulator TRAI on Tuesday directed telecom operators to "immediately" enable port out SMS facility for all mobile users requiring it, irrespective of value of their tariff offer, vouchers, or plans.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) took a strong note of telecom service companies not providing outgoing SMS facility in certain prepaid vouchers.

TRAI said in the recent past it has received complaints from subscribers over their inability to send SMS on short code 1900 specified for UPC (Unique Porting Code) generation, for availing mobile number portabliity facility despite having sufficient balance in their prepaid accounts.

"Now therefore the authority...directs all access service providers to enable, with immediate effect, for all mobile subscribers, both prepaid and postpaid, requesting for a unique porting code, the facility to send SMS on short code 1900, in order to exercise their right to avail porting facility in accordance with the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability Regulations, 2009...irrespective of the value of the tariff offer/vouchers," TRAI said in its direction.

The regulator said that the practice of non-provision of the facility of sending MNP related SMS in certain pre paid vouchers/plans is a "contravention" of the provisions of regulations "as it takes away the consumers'' right, provided for in the regulations to avail mobile number portability (MNP) facility". 

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
TRAI Asks Telcos to Allow Port-Out SMS Facility Irrespective of Tariff Offer, Voucher Value
