NDTV Gadgets360.com

TRAI Assures No Blackout of Subscribed TV Channels on December 29

, 27 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TRAI Assures No Blackout of Subscribed TV Channels on December 29

Highlights

  • There were speculation that there may be blackout of subscribed channels
  • TRAI had notified the new regulatory framework in March, 2017
  • Preparing detailed migration plan for existing subscribers: TRAI

Amid speculation that there may be a blackout of subscribed channels when the new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services comes into effect, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday assured consumers that there will be no disruption of TV services due to the order's implementation.

The TRAI, in March, 2017, had notified the new regulatory framework for Broadcasting and Cable services and re-notified it on July 3, 2018, prescribing the implementation schedule. The authority has noticed that there are messages circulating in the media that there may be a blackout of existing subscribed channels on TV screens after December 29, when the new order comes into effect, the TRAI said in a statement.

"The Authority is seized of the matter and hereby advises that all Broadcasters/DPOs (distribution platform operators)/LCOs (local cable operators), will ensure that any channel that a consumer is watching today is not discontinued on December 29," he said. Hence, there will be no disruption of TV services due to implementation of the new regulatory framework, TRAI said.

"Keeping in view the interest of the subscribers, and to enable a smooth transition, the Authority is preparing a detailed migration plan for all the existing subscribers. The migration plan will provide ample opportunity to each and every subscriber for making informed choice," it said.

This will also enable service providers in carrying out the various activities as stipulated in the new regulatory framework in a time-bound manner, the TRAI said.

The regulatory framework comprises of the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Tariff Order, 2017, the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection Regulations, 2017, and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Standards of Quality of Service and Subscriber Protection Regulations, 2017.

According to the implementation schedule, all the service providers were required to complete the preparation for migration to new framework by December 28, 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI
PUBG Mobile Gets New Exclusive BAPE Outfit Pack
Pricee
TRAI Assures No Blackout of Subscribed TV Channels on December 29
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Launched
  2. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Kicks Off in India: Top Discounts, Offers
  3. Honor V20 With Display Hole Selfie Camera, Kirin 980 SoC Unveiled
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. Sony Launches WH-CH700N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones in India
  6. Flipkart, Amazon Hit as Government Looks to Ban 'Online Exclusives'
  7. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Receiving Android Pie via OxygenOS 9.0.0 Update
  8. Realme A1 Tipped to Be Realme's Next Budget Smartphone in India
  9. PUBG Mobile Ban By 'High Court of Maharashtra' Is Fake News
  10. Fake Apps With Over 50,000 Installations Found on Google Play: Quick Heal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.