Toshiba Targets $3 Billion Revenue in Quantum Cryptography by 2030

The company said it has teamed up with Verizon in the US and British Telecom in the UK for pilot projects, and is in talks with another telecommunications carrier in South Korea.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 October 2020 11:38 IST
Toshiba expects the global QKD market to grow to $12 billion (roughly Rs. 880,48 crores) in 10 years

Highlights
  • Toshiba hopes to tap global demand for advanced cryptographic technology
  • China is aggressively expanding network infrastructure for QKD
  • This includes quantum satellites that relay quantum signals

Toshiba said on Monday it aims to generate $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,011 crores) in revenue from its advanced cryptographic technology for data protection by 2030, as the Japanese sprawling conglomerate scrambles to find future growth drivers.

The cyber security technology, called quantum key distribution (QKD), leverages the nature of quantum physics to provide two remote parties with cryptographic keys that are immune to cyberattacks driven by quantum computers.

Toshiba expects the global QKD market to grow to $12 billion (roughly Rs. 880,48 crores) in 10 years with the advance of quantum computers, whose massive computational power could easily decipher conventional math-based cryptographic keys commonly used in finance, defence and health care.

The company is hoping to tap global demand for advanced cryptographic technologies as cyber security has come to the forefront of national defence. China is aggressively expanding network infrastructure for QKD, including quantum satellites that relay quantum signals.

The company said it has teamed up with Verizon in the United States and BT in Britain in pilot QKD projects, and is in talks with another telecommunications carrier in South Korea.

Since a crisis stemming from the bankruptcy of the US nuclear power business in 2017, Toshiba has conducted a series of restructuring steps, including the sale of its laptop and television set businesses.

It is now focusing on public infrastructure businesses that are resilient to a global economic slump driven by the coronavirus outbreak.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

 

Further reading: Toshiba, data protection, quantum key distribution
