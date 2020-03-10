Technology News
loading

Top US Envoy Presses Canada Over Huawei Role in 5G Network: Officials

The administration of US President Donald Trump last year warned Canada it could lose access to top-secret intelligence unless it blocked Huawei 5G technology.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 March 2020 12:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Top US Envoy Presses Canada Over Huawei Role in 5G Network: Officials

The importance of a secure and reliable telecom infrastructure is cited as the motive behind the move

Highlights
  • Canada's move to include Huawei will jeopardise access to US intelligence
  • The White House has previously accused Huawei of spying on customers
  • Britain already has plans to give Huawei a limited role in its 5G network

A senior US envoy on Monday pressed Canada about Ottawa's forthcoming decision on whether to allow China's Huawei Technologies to take part in its 5G network, a move Washington opposes, officials said.

The administration of US President Donald Trump last year warned Canada it could lose access to top-secret intelligence unless it blocked Huawei 5G technology.

Robert Blair, Trump's special representative for international telecoms policy, discussed the "importance of a secure and reliable next-generation telecommunications infrastructure" and the defense partnership between the United States and Canada, the US embassy said in a statement.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, two US sources said Blair planned to underscore that a decision by Canada to include Huawei could jeopardize its access to US intelligence.

The White House has accused Huawei of being able to spy on customers and maintaining close ties to the Chinese government, allegations Huawei denies.

Washington's campaign to thwart the top producer of telecoms equipment was hit by Britain's plans to give Huawei a limited role in its next-generation wireless network.

One of the cabinet members who will decide the fate of Huawei 5G equipment in Canada, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, on Monday told legislators that "there is a very robust and important discussion going on between ourselves and our allies" about Huawei.

Ottawa sources directly familiar with the government's deliberations say a decision is still many months away.

A spokesman for Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday's meeting was "a part of regular and ongoing conversations with the United States regarding national security and continental telecommunications".

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, who will also have a say in Ottawa's decision, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp last Friday that Canada "won't get bullied by any other jurisdiction" over the decision.

Asked whether he was referring to the Trump administration, he said "maybe that was the wrong choice of words ... we won't be influenced by other jurisdictions".

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, 5G
Google's Holi Surprise Lets You Splash Colour All Over Search Results

Related Stories

Top US Envoy Presses Canada Over Huawei Role in 5G Network: Officials
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro May Pack 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
  2. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  3. Nokia 5.1 Successor May Be Called Nokia 5.3, Price and Specifications Leaked
  4. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India
  5. Happy Holi 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Stickers on WhatsApp
  6. John Oliver Blasts Hotstar Censorship in New Last Week Tonight Episode
  7. Realme Band Set to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  8. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs. 4,999 Long Term Prepaid Recharge Plan
  9. ACT Fibernet Offers Up to 300 Mbps Speeds, Unlimited Data Until March 31
  10. Poco X2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Top US Envoy Presses Canada Over Huawei Role in 5G Network: Officials
  2. Google Restricts Visitors to its Offices, Conducts Online Job Interviews to Curb Coronavirus Risk
  3. Google's Holi Surprise Lets You Splash Colour All Over Search Results
  4. Amazon Offers Cashierless ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology to Retail Stores
  5. Twitter Strikes Deal With Investors, Ending Bid to Oust CEO Jack Dorsey
  6. 'COVA Punjab' Mobile App Launched to Help Spread Coronavirus Awareness
  7. Poco X2 Sale Today Via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. Final Black Widow Trailer Finds Scarlett Johansson Back ‘Where It All Started’
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Free-to-Play Warzone Battle Royale Mode Leaked
  10. Organic Molecules Hint at Presence of Ancient Life on Mars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.