Technology News
loading

Telefonica Said to Buy Ericsson 5G Equipment to Replace Some Huawei Gear

A source at Telefonica declined to say how much equipment the company bought from Ericsson or when the purchase was made.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 December 2021 16:24 IST
Telefonica Said to Buy Ericsson 5G Equipment to Replace Some Huawei Gear

Photo Credit: Reuters

Telefonica says it had seen no evidence to show Huawei gear posed a security risk

Highlights
  • The replacement is part of Telefonica's 2019 strategy to diversity supply
  • Telefonica did not reveal how much equipment was bought from Ericsson
  • The US has alleged Huawei's network gear could be used for espionage

Telefonica has bought 5G network equipment from Swedish manufacturer Ericsson to replace some of the Huawei gear it has rolled out in Spain, a source at the Spanish firm said on Monday, confirming a report in Expansion newspaper.

The replacement of the next-generation mobile network equipment is part of Telefonica's strategy announced in 2019 to diversify suppliers, according to the source.

Expansion said the telecoms company has initially rolled out some Huawei equipment that it had already bought before seeking to secure alternative supplies.

The source at Telefonica declined to say how much equipment Telefonica bought from Ericsson or when the purchase was made.

Huawei and Ericsson's Spanish unit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Telefonica's 2019 decision came at a time when China's Huawei, the global market leader in network equipment, had been drawn into the centre of political tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The US has alleged the company's equipment could be used by the Chinese government for espionage. Huawei and Beijing have repeatedly denied the allegations.

When Telefonica's announced its strategy two years ago, it said its decision to diversify was purely technical in nature and that it had seen no evidence to support the American allegations that Huawei gear posed a security risk.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telefonica, Ericsson, Huawei, Huawei Network Equipment
Hyderabad Police Warns Against Transferring Crypto Assets to Unknown Wallets, Says Cybercrime on Rise
Xiaomi 12 Series Phones Confirmed to Pack Surge P1 Chip; Full Specifications, Live Images Leak Online

Related Stories

Telefonica Said to Buy Ericsson 5G Equipment to Replace Some Huawei Gear
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  2. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5
  3. Mi TV EA70 2022 4K TV With 70-Inch Display Launched: All Details
  4. Vivo V23 Series Tipped to Launch in India on January 4
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  7. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 120Hz Display With 1200 Nits Peak Brightness Teased
  8. Xiaomi 12 Series Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, Live Images Leaked
  9. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Slammed Online by Chinese Citizens After Starlink Satellite-Space Station Near-Misses
  2. Oppo A11s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi 12 Series Phones Confirmed to Pack Surge P1 Chip; Full Specifications, Live Images Leak Online
  4. Telefonica Said to Buy Ericsson 5G Equipment to Replace Some Huawei Gear
  5. Hyderabad Police Warns Against Transferring Crypto Assets to Unknown Wallets, Says Cybercrime on Rise
  6. MIUI 13 Launch Set for December 28, Promised to Have Improved ‘System Fluency’
  7. Mi TV EA70 2022 4K TV With 70-Inch Display, Stereo Speakers Launched
  8. BYD, Momenta Enter CNY 100-Million Venture for Autonomous Driving Technology
  9. Realme GT 2 Series Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Spotted on Geekbench; Specifications Teased
  10. iPhone Maker Foxconn Said to Extend Closure, Workers’ Hostels Inspected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com