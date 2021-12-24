Technology News
By Press Trust of India | Updated: 24 December 2021 16:57 IST
Highlights
  • The circular said that the amendment is necessary
  • Amendment mandates telecom companies to maintain Internet data records
  • Details like Internet access, Internet telephony services will be stored

Department of Telecom (DoT) has extended the duration of archiving call data and Internet usage records of subscribers to two years from one year due to security reasons. The amendments in the licences were issued on December 21 and extended to other forms of telecom permits on December 22.

"The licencee shall maintain all commercial records/call detail record/exchange detail record/IP detail record with record to the communications exchanged on the network. Such records shall be archived for at least two years for scrutiny by the licensor for security reasons...," the DoT circular said.

Telecom companies may destroy the data stored if there is no direction from the DoT thereafter.

The circular said that the amendment is necessary in "public interest or in the interest of the security of the state or for the proper conduct of the telegraphs".

The amendment mandates telecom companies to maintain Internet data records of subscribers including login and logout details of all subscribers for services provided such as Internet access, e-mail, Internet telephony services like calls made from mobile applications or Wi-Fi calling for at least two years.

Earlier the rules mandated the archive call data and Internet usage records for at least 1 year.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telecom, Department of Telecom
