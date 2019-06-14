Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Telecom Panel Said to Again Defer Decision on Airtel, Idea, Vodafone Interconnection Penalties

Telecom Panel Said to Again Defer Decision on Airtel, Idea, Vodafone Interconnection Penalties

No decision could be taken on the issue of penalty as one of the Secretaries had to leave early, so the issue has been deferred, official sources said.

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 16:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Telecom Panel Said to Again Defer Decision on Airtel, Idea, Vodafone Interconnection Penalties

The Digital Communications Commissions, the inter-ministerial panel of the Telecom Ministry which is also its highest decision-making authority, has deferred a decision on imposing a penalty on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular for not providing adequate inter-connection to Reliance Jio during its network trial time in 2016.

No decision could be taken on the issue of penalty as one of the Secretaries had to leave early, so the issue has been deferred, official sources said.

In February this year, when the issue had come up for discussion at the DCC, it was deferred due to lack of consensus in the report of an internal, seven-member DoT panel.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India in October 2016 recommended imposing a total penalty of Rs. 3,050 crore on Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea for allegedly denying interconnectivity to Jio.

The issue has been hanging fire since October 2016 when the Trai suggested imposition of penalties on India's older operators for allegedly violating licence conditions by not providing enough points of interconnection to Reliance Jio, which led to severe call failures on the new entrant's network, hurting quality of services.

It had taken the shape of a cartelisation by the old operators to block or hurt the entry of a new entrant and influence the free market and competition, TRAI had said.

The regulator had recommended fines of Rs. 1,050 crore each on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India for breaches in 21 licensed service areas (LSAs) while Idea Cellular was penalised Rs. 950 crore for alleged violations in 19 LSAs. Vodafone and Idea have since merged their operations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Idea, Vodafone
Realme C2 to Become Available via Offline Stores in India From June 15
TRAI Said to Be Asked by DCC to Revisit 5G Spectrum Price for Successful Auction
Honor Smartphones
Telecom Panel Said to Again Defer Decision on Airtel, Idea, Vodafone Interconnection Penalties
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  2. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  3. Gmail's Latest Feature Will Save You a Lot of Time
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  5. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 Launch Dates Tipped
  7. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro With 'In-Display Selfie Camera' to Launch in India Soon
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.