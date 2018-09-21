Telecom Industry Has Revived, India Moving Towards 5G: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country's telecom sector has revived from its period of "darkness" and is among the fastest growing sectors in the country.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the India International Convention and Expo Centre here, he remarked that with the sector currently witnessing growth, India is moving towards 5G network infrastructure.

"The country's telecom sector has come out of the darkness that prevailed 5-6 years ago," the Prime Minister said, adding that it is currently among the fastest growing sectors in the country.

The telecom sector had received a jolt after the revelation of the alleged 2G scam in the year 2010, and the 122 licenses issued in 2008 were subsequently cancelled.

Further, the established players in the market received another big hit with the entry of Reliance Jio in 2016 in the 4G segment with significantly low tariffs.

Describing the current market scenario, PM Modi said that voice calls now are almost free and the 1GB of 4G data is available at Rs. 19-20, as compared to the previous range of Rs 250-300.

"So, the common man has received the power of Internet and the industry now has new opportunities for business."