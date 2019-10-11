Technology News
loading

Telcos Paid Rs. 11,838 Crores as IUC in 2018, Led by Vodafone: techARC

The techINSIGHT report is based on TRAI's annual report published in September this year.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 18:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Telcos Paid Rs. 11,838 Crores as IUC in 2018, Led by Vodafone: techARC

The telecom operators paid a total of Rs. 11,838 crores as IUC or interconnect user charges in 2018, led by Vodafone which paid Rs. 4,214 crores followed by Airtel at Rs. 3,411 crores and Jio at Rs. 2,809 crores, a new report by market research firm techARC said on Friday.

BSNL/MTNL paid Rs. 1,405 crore as IUC charges, said the techINSIGHT report which is based on TRAI's annual report published in September this year.

With Reliance Jio announcing 6 paise per minute charge for voice calls to rival networks, Vodafone Idea termed the announcement "an action of undue haste" and Airtel termed the Mukesh Ambani-owned company's move a forced tactics to reduce interconnection charges.

The IUC charges are paid for off-net calls to the operator on whose network a call terminates.

In 2018, Vodafone-Idea, Airtel, and Jio paid 35 percent, 29 percent and 24 percent of the total amount of Rs. 11,838 crore, respectively.

"While Jio has invested in an all-IP network to support offering free voice calls --the disruption it entered with -- incumbents are still not pure IP networks," said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, techARC.

"VoLTE enablement is still an ongoing process for other operators, thus would require IUC to offset the infrastructure cost they bear on terminating a call," he added.

The average outgoing MoUs (minutes of usage) per annum were 312 minutes in 2018, out of which 84.01 percent of the usage terminates on another wireless network.

Currently, an operator pays a little over Rs. 100 per annum per subscriber as IUC to other operators, which is a little over Rs. 8 per month.

Also, the subscriber number range for the three main operators isn't too wide that would make one operator benefit more than the other, the findings showed.

On account of taking a hit of Rs. 13,500 crore due to network connection charges, or interconnet usage charges (IUC), Reliance Jio on Wednesday said it would charge customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to rival networks till IUC charges were eliminated.

It's the first time that Jio users will pay for voice calls, free since September 2016.

According to Kawoosa, there has to be a different mechanism to be worked out regarding IUC where nobody loses money and there is harmony among operators.

"One possible way could be allowing operators to charge a flat monthly fee per subscriber that they can offset the IUC against. Instead of settling interconnect charges, they would be deducting at source," said Faisal.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Airtel
Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra Modular, Zero-Footprint PC Launched in India
Honor Smartphones
Telcos Paid Rs. 11,838 Crores as IUC in 2018, Led by Vodafone: techARC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Receive Android 10 Update This Month
  4. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  5. Dish SMRT Hub Set-Top Box, SMRT Kit With Alexa Dongle Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Bookings Are Open Once Again in India
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Is Pouring $11 Billion Into Next-Generation Displays
  2. Telcos Paid Rs. 11,838 Crores as IUC in 2018, Led by Vodafone: techARC
  3. Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra Modular, Zero-Footprint PC Launched in India
  4. Facebook Says More Than 140 Million Businesses Use Its Apps Every Month
  5. Redmi 8 to Go on Sale in India Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. PUBG Lite Update Brings Lite Pass Season 2, New Currencies, 4v4 Game Mode, and More
  7. Tiny Walking Rover Bound for the Moon
  8. Dish SMRT Hub Android-Powered HD Set-Top Box, Dish SMRT Kit With Alexa Dongle Launched in India
  9. Google Maps Gets Detailed Voice Guidance, Meant to Help the Visually Challenged Navigate
  10. Xiaomi Phone With 50X Zoom Camera in the Works, MIUI 11 Camera App Hints
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.