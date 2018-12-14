NDTV Gadgets360.com

TDSAT Sets Aside TRAI Order on Predatory Pricing

, 14 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TDSAT Sets Aside TRAI Order on Predatory Pricing

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Thursday dismissed the telecom regulator's order dated February 16, 2018 on predatory pricing due to lack of "transparency".

The tribunal's order comes as a respite to Vodafone Idea - erstwhile Vodafone India and Idea Cellular -- and Airtel who had challenged the TRAI order in March.

"To allow freedom from requirement of non-predation till acquisition of 30 per cent of total activity in a given market prima facie appears to be an extreme step and unnecessary abdication of its regulatory powers by TRAI in the context of tariff conditions and their enforcement," the TDSAT order said.

As per the TRAI rule, a tariff could be predatory only if an operator with over 30 per cent market share offers tariffs lower than the average variable cost. With Thursday's order, the TDSAT has struck down this rule.

"If a new entrant needs to be protected from the rigours of non-predation, it can be done through precision like 'Welcome Offer' and Promotional Scheme as availed recently by Reliance Jio. These can be formalised as just exceptions," it said.

The order noted that the "impugned Tariff Amendment Order is set aside in so far as it changes the concept of SMP (Significant Market Power), non-predation and the related provision".

It ordered TRAI to reconsider the provisions within six months.

"TRAI shall keep all the relevant fact in mind while dealing with the matter in the light of this order of remand of the issues relating to non-predation and SMP (Significant Market Player)," it added.

The tribunal in its 41-page order said that the yardsticks must be objective and known to all the service providers or the task must be left to be dealt with by a complete code such as the Competition Laws so that the competent authority can decide a complaint alleging predation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TDSAT, TRAI
Micromax Display Notch Smartphone Will Feature Dual Rear Camera Setup, Selfie Flash
Pricee
TDSAT Sets Aside TRAI Order on Predatory Pricing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8C
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Review
  2. Is ZenFone Max Pro M2 the Ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro Killer?
  3. Honor 10, Honor 9N Discounts Among Other Offers in Flipkart's Honor Sale
  4. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered 'Hummingbird' News App for Android Users
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Now Claimed to Have Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. Facebook Blockchain Team's Hiring Spree Held Back by Controversies: Report
  8. In Annual Ranking of Most Commonly Used Passwords, 'Donald' Makes Its Debut
  9. Huawei Launches FreeBuds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds With Bone Conduction Tech
  10. Earth Defense Force 5 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.