Technology news

Tata Sky Unveils 14 New Regional Packs Starting at Monthly Charge of Rs. 7

, 06 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tata Sky Unveils 14 New Regional Packs Starting at Monthly Charge of Rs. 7

Tata Sky's new regional packs are now listed on its website

Highlights

  • Tata Sky has the Gujarati Regional pack at a monthly charge of Rs. 7
  • The Telugu Regional pack comes at Rs. 136
  • Tata Sky is offering up to 24 regional channels as a part of single pack

Days after the new framework designed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to ease subscribers in choosing their favourite channels went into effect, Tata Sky has detailed as many as 14 regional packs that it offers under the latest regime. The new regional packs are designed for subscribers watching content in Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The DTH service provider is offering the new packs at a monthly charge of as low as Rs. 7. Competitors such as Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV have already detailed regional packs for their respective subscribers. The new regional packs can be found on the company website.  

Tata Sky new packs for regional channels

As per the listing on the Tata Sky website, there are 14 new regional packs to offer channels such as Zeek 24 Kalak, News18 Gujarati, Raj TV, Star Vijay, Sun News, Sun TV, Zee Tamil, and Colors Marathi among others. The packs start at Rs. 7 and go up to Rs. 136.

Tata Sky is offering the Gujarati Regional pack at a monthly charge of Rs. 7 with four distinct channels, whereas South Indian viewers can get the Tamil Regional pack at Rs. 114 per month along with 24 channels. There is also a Kannada Regional pack with 14 channels at a monthly charge of Rs. 115. Likewise, the Malayalam viewers can pick the Malayalam Regional pack at Rs. 70 for 10 channels.

It is worth mentioning here that depending upon your package, an additional Network Capacity Fee (NCF) may be charged over the pack price.

Tata Sky has also listed the Telugu Regional pack at a monthly charge of Rs. 136 along with 21 different channels. There are also specific mini regional packs for Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu viewers.tata sky regional packs Tata Sky

Tata Sky regional packs start from as a low as Rs. 7 per month

 

You can pick any of the listed regional packs from the Tata Sky website after signing in with your credentials or via their official mobile app. You can also contact the company's customer service to choose the regional packs.

The new regional packs come days after Tata Sky added the ability for its subscribers to build their own channel packs. The operator offered a three-step process to make it easy to pick any specific channels. Apart from the a-la-carte option, Tata Sky offered a dedicated pack selection portal.

Tata Sky is also offering consumers with an FTA Basic pack that brings 100 channels as well as an FTA Promo Pack with 194 channels. Furthermore, there are various add on and mini packs that can be added to the existing bouquet of channels.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky, DTH, TRAI
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Fortnite Update 7.30 Adds Lunar New Year Heroes and Dragon Weapons
Samsung to Launch Four Galaxy A-series Smartphones in India in H1 2019: Report
Pricee
Tata Sky Unveils 14 New Regional Packs Starting at Monthly Charge of Rs. 7
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
  2. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Earth May Lose Its Blue Colour by 2100: MIT Study
  4. New Avengers: Endgame Teaser Trailer Shows Who Is Still Alive
  5. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to Go on Sale Again on February 7
  6. Oppo K1 With 6.4-Inch Full-HD+ Screen Set to Launch in India Today
  7. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go’s Alleged Storage, Colour Variants for India Leaked
  8. MIUI 10.2.1 Update Reportedly Brings Google Assistant Trigger Shortcut
  9. OnePlus to Crowdsource Next OxygenOS Feature, Offers Free Phone
  10. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.