Tata Sky, Technicolor Partner to Shift Set-Top Box Manufacturing to India

The two companies will be realigning production of set-up boxes by early 2021.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 August 2020 17:53 IST
Tata Sky, Technicolor Partner to Shift Set-Top Box Manufacturing to India

Photo Credit: Tata Sky

Since Tata Sky set-up boxes will be made locally now, it is likely that the prices will come down

Highlights
  • A portion of Tata Sky set-up boxes will now be made locally
  • The company has tied up with Technicolor to make setup boxes locally
  • The production will be realigned to India by early 2021

Tata Sky is shifting a significant portion of its set-top box sourcing to India, the company said in a statement. The company has tied up with Technicolor in order to develop set-top boxes for the Indian market that will be manufactured and distributed within the country. Since the set-up boxes will be made locally, it is likely that the prices of the set-top boxes will come down, benefitting customers. “Make in India” has gained significant traction in the last few months, especially with escalating anti-China sentiments thanks to a recent border conflict between the two nations. The company however has cited changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the move.

Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO of Tata Sky, said in an official release that Tata Sky and Technicolour will be realigning production of a group of set-top boxes to India by early 2021. He said that this move is coming at a time when the world is adjusting to the rapid changes that are emerging in light of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shift in production and supply chain operations, according to the two companies, will streamline the manufacture and delivery of STBs to consumers in India.

Tata Sky's decision to tie up with Technicolor to manufacture set-up boxes locally comes at a significant time; many companies are attempting to make the shift to manufacture products locally. This move will further the Make in India ambition, although only a part of the sourcing will be shifted to India as of now, as per the company's official release.

Luis Martinez-Amago, President of Technicolor Connected Home, said that Technicolour's flexible and adaptable supply chain is especially valuable in volatile situations such as the ones created by COVID-19.

“Our supply chain capabilities have proven to be a strategic asset as we offer multiple options to our customers. We remain committed to minimizing risk and total cost of ownership for services providers around the world,” Amago added.

Tata Sky currently offers four set-top boxes in India. The Tata Sky Binge pack is available for Rs. 3,999, and the Tata Sky+ HD box is priced at Rs. 4,999. The HD set-top box and the SD set-top box are both available for Rs. 1,499 each.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Tata Sky, make in India, Technicolor, Set Top Box, DTH, DTH Operator
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
