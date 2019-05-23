Tata Sky has reduced its set-top box prices by Rs. 400. The revision is designed for both Tata Sky HD and SD set-top boxes. The DTH provider claims that the aim of the latest move is to "reach across many untapped corners" of India. The new prices are applicable through local dealers and retail stores in the country. Earlier this month, Tata Sky brought its digital content-first service along with the special edition Amazon Fire TV Stick. The operator also recently offered four new broadcaster packs starting at Rs. 49.

As a result of the new announcement, Tata Sky HD set-top box will now be available at Rs. 1,800, while its SD set-top box gets a revised price tag of Rs. 1,600. These are similar to the set-top box prices of Airtel Digital TV. The operator offers its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,800 and SD set-top box at Rs. 1,650. However, Dish TV is currently running a promotional offer under which it is offering its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,690 for a limited period.

Tata Sky notes that the aim of the price revision is to ensure that every family across India has access to a plethora of digital-quality channels and services.

As we mentioned, the latest development comes just days after Tata Sky launched its digital content service called the Tata Sky Binge. The service is accessible through the Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition. The DTH operator also announced that the service would offer digital content from Eros Now, Hotstar, Hungama Play, and Sun NXT. Tata Sky subscribers opting for the Tata Sky Binge service are also entitled to receive over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library and three months of Amazon Prime access at a monthly charge of Rs. 249.

Just earlier this week, Tata Sky also brought its four new broadcaster packs from Star India at Rs. 49 per month. There are also various curated packs, regional packs, and add-on packs, as well as a-la-carte channels, in the Tata Sky bouquet to compete against the likes of Airtel Digital TV, D2h, and Dish TV among others.

