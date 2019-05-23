Technology News

Tata Sky HD, SD Set-Top Box Price in India Cut With Aim to Expand Presence in India

As a result of the new change, the HD set-top box from Tata Sky can be purchased at Rs. 1,800.

By | Updated: 23 May 2019 16:32 IST
Tata Sky HD, SD Set-Top Box Price in India Cut With Aim to Expand Presence in India

Tata Sky has announced the new prices are applicable through local dealers and retail stores in India

Highlights
  • Tata Sky SD set-top box can be purchased at Rs. 1,600
  • Tata Sky aims to provide digital quality channels to the masses
  • Revised prices are similar to what Airtel offers to its customers

Tata Sky has reduced its set-top box prices by Rs. 400. The revision is designed for both Tata Sky HD and SD set-top boxes. The DTH provider claims that the aim of the latest move is to "reach across many untapped corners" of India. The new prices are applicable through local dealers and retail stores in the country. Earlier this month, Tata Sky brought its digital content-first service along with the special edition Amazon Fire TV Stick. The operator also recently offered four new broadcaster packs starting at Rs. 49.

As a result of the new announcement, Tata Sky HD set-top box will now be available at Rs. 1,800, while its SD set-top box gets a revised price tag of Rs. 1,600. These are similar to the set-top box prices of Airtel Digital TV. The operator offers its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,800 and SD set-top box at Rs. 1,650. However, Dish TV is currently running a promotional offer under which it is offering its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,690 for a limited period.

Tata Sky notes that the aim of the price revision is to ensure that every family across India has access to a plethora of digital-quality channels and services.

As we mentioned, the latest development comes just days after Tata Sky launched its digital content service called the Tata Sky Binge. The service is accessible through the Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition. The DTH operator also announced that the service would offer digital content from Eros Now, Hotstar, Hungama Play, and Sun NXT. Tata Sky subscribers opting for the Tata Sky Binge service are also entitled to receive over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library and three months of Amazon Prime access at a monthly charge of Rs. 249.

Just earlier this week, Tata Sky also brought its four new broadcaster packs from Star India at Rs. 49 per month. There are also various curated packs, regional packs, and add-on packs, as well as a-la-carte channels, in the Tata Sky bouquet to compete against the likes of Airtel Digital TV, D2h, and Dish TV among others.

Honor Smartphones
