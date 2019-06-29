Technology News
Tata Sky HD, SD Set-Top Box Price in India Cut Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 1,399

Tata Sky set-top boxes prices have been reduced by up to Rs. 300.

By | Updated: 29 June 2019 18:14 IST
Tata Sky HD, SD Set-Top Box Price in India Cut Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 1,399

Photo Credit: Tata Sky Website

Tata Sky has dropped the prices of its set-top boxes further

Highlights
  • Tata Sky HD set-top box will now be available at Rs. 1,499
  • Tata Sky SD set-top box will now be available at Rs. 1,399
  • The prices are cheaper than Dish TV’s set-top boxes prices

Tata Sky has reduced its set-top box prices in India yet again. This is the second revision for both Tata Sky HD and SD set-top boxes this year. The first revisions were eannounced last month, and now the DTH provider has reduced the rates further to expand its presence across the country even more. The new prices are reflecting on the website as well, and a price cut of up to Rs. 300 has been introduced this time around.

As a result of the new revision, the Tata Sky HD set-top box will now be available at Rs. 1,499, while the SD set-top box will now be available at Rs. 1,399. These prices are cheaper than the set-top box prices of the Dish TV whose HD variant is currently priced at Rs. 1,590 and the SD variant is priced at Rs. 1,490.

After the first price cut, the Tata Sky HD set-top box was made available at Rs. 1,800, while its SD set-top box had a price tag of Rs. 1,600. This means that with the latest price cut, the HD variant has got a price cut of Rs. 301 and the SD variant has got a price cut of Rs. 201. It's also interesting to note that the difference between the HD set-top box and the SD set-top box is now only Rs. 100. This lesser gap in price could also encourage consumers to opt for the HD variant.

As mentioned, the new prices are already reflecting on the company website, and should be applicable through local dealers and retail stores in the country as well. Tata Sky discontinued its multi-TV policy this month, and is now asking subscribers to pay for each connection. The reduction in set-top box prices could be a move to provide some respite to consumers with multiple connections in their homes.

Further reading: Tata Sky, Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky SD
