Tata Sky has expanded its bouquet of DTH packs by reportedly offering new semi-annual packs. The latest addition is said to come with a lock-in period of six months. Also, the new semi-annual packs by Tata Sky start at Rs. 2,007, going up to Rs. 2,840. Tata Sky has emerged as one of the most active DTH players post the new pricing framework pushed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in the country. The operator recently brought regional smart plans with bundled free-to-air (FTA) channels starting at Rs. 206. It also last month brought a Flexi annual plan to offer a month of free additional subscription.

Tata Sky has initially brought semi-annual packs for corporate connections, according to a report by Telecom Talk. The operator is said to be offering the Hindi Basic Semi-Annual Pack at Rs. 2,008, Hindi Basic HD Semi-Annual Pack at Rs. 2,836, Gujarati Hindi Basic Semi-Annual Pack at Rs. 2,007, Gujarati Hindi Basic HD Semi-Annual Pack at Rs. 2,698, Marathi Hindi Basic Semi-Annual Pack at Rs. 2,029, and the Marathi Hindi Basic HD Semi-Annual Pack at Rs. 2,840.

Since the new packs are said to be specifically designed for corporate connections, they aren't available for regular consumers. Also, it is safe to expect that there might be some changes in the semi-annual pack pricing structure for end-users on a regional basis. We've reached to Tata Sky for confirmation of these new plans, and will update this space when we hear back.

Last month, Tata Sky came in the headlines for removing the lock-in period for all its channels and monthly channel packs. The operator also recently brought its regional smart plans with bundled FTA channels at a starting price of Rs. 206.