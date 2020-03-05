Technology News
Tata Sky Hikes HD, SD Set-Top Box Prices in India by Rs. 100

Tata Sky has also increased its multi-TV charges.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 March 2020 11:06 IST
Tata Sky Hikes HD, SD Set-Top Box Prices in India by Rs. 100

Tata Sky has revised its HD and SD set-top box models for new customers

Highlights
  • Tata Sky site is showing the latest revision
  • The operator last month briefly pulled its SD set-top box
  • Tata Sky HD and SD set-top boxes are available at identical price

Tata Sky has increased the prices of its set-top boxes. The latest increment comes just over a month after the direct-to-home (DTH) operator offered a discount of Rs. 100 for Tata Sky HD subscribers. The new pricing is applicable to both Tata Sky HD and SD set-top box models. Last month, the operator briefly pulled its SD set-top box and was spotted selling only the HD option to its new customers. It, however, has brought back the SD set-top box with the new price that is higher than what was available to customers earlier.

The listing on the Tata Sky site has shown the updated pricing structure of its SD and HD set-top boxes. Both Tata Sky HD and SD set-top box models are available on the official site at Rs. 1,499. This reflects an increase of Rs. 100 from the earlier Rs. 1,399 price.

In the past, Tata Sky did sell its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,499, but the company in January discounted the price of its HD option by Rs. 100. That move brought the HD set-top box in line with its SD counterpart. However, Tata Sky removed the SD set-top box from its portfolio last month to bolster the presence of the superior version. The SD set-top box is listed on the site again.

Unlike Tata Sky, Airtel is selling its HD set-top box at as low as Rs. 1,300. Dish TV, on the other hand, is selling its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,599.

In addition to the revised pricing of its HD and SD set-top box options, Tata Sky has increased the multi-TV connection charges, as noted by DTH-focussed site DreamDTH. The charges for the secondary SD connection by the operator has been increased from Rs. 1,299 to Rs. 1,399, while the secondary HD connection is available at Rs. 1,199, up from Rs. 999.

The Tata Sky site is showing the revised prices of its multi-TV connections as well.

