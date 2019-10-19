Technology News
Tata Sky HD, SD Set-Top Box Price in India Cut Again, Now Starts at Rs. 1,099

Tata Sky HD set-top box has received a price cut of Rs. 300, while the SD set-top box has received a price cut of Rs. 200.

By | Updated: 19 October 2019 15:26 IST
Tata Sky new set-top box prices are reflecting on the website

Tata Sky new set-top box prices are reflecting on the website

Highlights
  • Tata Sky HD set-top box has received a price cut of Rs. 200
  • Tata Sky SD set-top box is priced at Rs. 1,099
  • It decreased the prices to compete better with Airtel Digital TV

Tata Sky has once again slashed the prices of its set-top boxes, bringing it down to as low as Rs. 1,099. The company has introduced an up to Rs. 300 price cut on its SD and HD set-top boxes, just ahead of the Diwali festivities. The SD set-top-box is now priced at a low price of Rs. 1,099 and the HD set-top box is now priced at Rs. 1,299. The new prices are reflecting on the company website, and the price drop will bring Tata Sky head to head with Airtel Digital TV. The latter recently introduced a new price for its HD set-top box – Rs. 1,300.

As mentioned, the new prices are reflecting on the company website. The new SD set-top box is now priced at Rs. 1,099, down from its last cut price of Rs. 1,399. This means a price cut of Rs. 300 has been introduced, just ahead of the Diwali festival. Similarly, the Tata Sky HD set-top box has now been priced at Rs. 1,299, down from its last cut price of Rs. 1,499. The HD set-top box has received a price cut of Rs. 200 only, while the SD set-top box has got a price cut of Rs. 300.

Before this price cut, the difference between the SD and HD set-top box price was Rs. 100 only, and this was done to increase HD content consumption among subscribers. However, this new revision increases the price difference between the SD and HD set-top box prices to Rs. 200. The price cuts were first reported by Telecom Talk.

The new prices are better positioned to compete with Airtel Digital TV set-top box new prices. Customers can now get an Airtel Digital TV HD set-top box for as low as Rs. 1,300, and a SD set-top box at Rs. 1,100.

Recently, Tata Sky had introduced discounts to multi-TV users, wherein the OTT provider was offering the HD set-top box at a discounted price of Rs. 1,199 to multiple TV subscribers.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky, Tata Sky SD Set Top Box, Tata Sky HD Set Top Box
Tasneem Akolawala
Tata Sky HD, SD Set-Top Box Price in India Cut Again, Now Starts at Rs. 1,099
