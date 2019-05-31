Google Pixel 3a Could Be a Game Changer but Only if the Price Is Right
Tata Sky has reportedly revised 25 of its popular regional language channel packs. The revised packs include the Gujarati Regional, Hindi Starter HD, Tamil Family Sports, Telugu Family Sports, and Kannada Family Sports among others. While some of the Tata Sky packs have seen a price drop, other have seen a price rise. Notably, the latest revision comes days after Tata Sky dropped the prices of its HD and SD set-top box in India. The DTH operator also recently started offering four new Broadcaster packs with a starting price of Rs. 49.
As per the revision that can be seen through the listing on the official Tata Sky website, the Gujarati Regional pack that was previously available at Rs. 7 is now provided at Rs. 8.49. The Tamil Family Sports pack has also been revised from Rs. 267 to Rs. 254.27. Tata Sky has also updated the Telugu Family Sports pack that usually comes at Rs. 285 to Rs. 282.
Other popular packs to see revisions include Hindi Starter, Hindi Starter HD, Kannada Family Sports, Kannada Family Sports HD, Kannada Smart, Malayalam Basic, Malayalam Family Sports HD, Tamil Family Kids Sports, Tamil Premium Sports and English, Tamil Regional HD, Tamil Telugu Basic, Telugu Family Sports HD, and Telugu Kannada Basic.
|Tata Sky pack
|Latest price
|Gujarati Regional
|Rs. 8.49
|Tamil Family Sports
|Rs. 254.27
|Telugu Family Sports
|Rs. 282.02
|Kannada Family Sports
|Rs. 259.30
|Telegu Family Sports HD
|Rs. 434.24
|Kannada Family Sports HD
|Rs. 401.49
|Malayalam Family Sports HD
|Rs. 315.65
|Tamil Family Kids Sports
|Rs. 269.91
|Telugu Family Kids Sports
|Rs. 297.65
|Kannada Family Kids Sports
|Rs. 274.94
|Tamil Family Kids Sports HD
|Rs. 439.83
|Telugu Family Kids Sports HD
|Rs. 449.87
|Kannada Family Kids Sports HD
|Rs. 417.13
|Malayalam Family Kids Sports HD
|Rs. 331.28
|Tamil Premium Sports English
|Rs. 444.96
|Telugu Premium Sports English
|Rs. 443.20
|Tamil Telugu Basic
|Rs. 237.75
|Tamil Kannada Basic
|Rs. 230.50
|Tamil Malayalam basic
|Rs. 184.18
|Telugu Kannda Basic
|Rs. 235.82
|Kannada Malayalam Basic HD
|Rs. 311.34
|Tamil Regional HD
|Rs. 161.76
|Hindi Starter
|Rs. 96.99
|Hindi Starter HD
|Rs. 109.38
|Kannada Smart
|Rs. 96.00
Telecom Talk first spotted the changes in the major Tata Sky regional packs in the country. The blog also said that the number of channels available through the Gujarati Regional, Tamil Family Sports, and Telugu Family Sports packs had also been increased.
As mentioned, we were able to confirm the revision through the Tata Sky website. The addition of new channels to the revised regional packs was, however, not mentioned on the official portal at the time of filing this story.
Just last week, Tata Sky dropped the prices of its HD and SD set-top box. The DTH operator also partnered with Amazon to launch its digital content-centric Tata Sky Binge service. Moreover, it recently added four new Broadcaster packs to its bouquet with a starting price of Rs. 49.
