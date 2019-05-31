Technology News

Tata Sky Revises 25 Regional Language Channel Packs, Prices and Channel Count Affected

The revised channel packs are now reflecting on Tata Sky website.

By | Updated: 31 May 2019 17:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tata Sky Revises 25 Regional Language Channel Packs, Prices and Channel Count Affected

New Tata Sky packs with updated prices belong to Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and more

Highlights
  • Tata Sky is now charging Rs. 8.49 for Gujarati Regional pack
  • Tamil Family Sports pack also revised from Rs. 267 to Rs. 254.27
  • The operator has reportedly added new channels to existing packs

Tata Sky has reportedly revised 25 of its popular regional language channel packs. The revised packs include the Gujarati Regional, Hindi Starter HD, Tamil Family Sports, Telugu Family Sports, and Kannada Family Sports among others. While some of the Tata Sky packs have seen a price drop, other have seen a price rise. Notably, the latest revision comes days after Tata Sky dropped the prices of its HD and SD set-top box in India. The DTH operator also recently started offering four new Broadcaster packs with a starting price of Rs. 49. 

As per the revision that can be seen through the listing on the official Tata Sky website, the Gujarati Regional pack that was previously available at Rs. 7 is now provided at Rs. 8.49. The Tamil Family Sports pack has also been revised from Rs. 267 to Rs. 254.27. Tata Sky has also updated the Telugu Family Sports pack that usually comes at Rs. 285 to Rs. 282.

Other popular packs to see revisions include Hindi Starter, Hindi Starter HD, Kannada Family Sports, Kannada Family Sports HD, Kannada Smart, Malayalam Basic, Malayalam Family Sports HD, Tamil Family Kids Sports, Tamil Premium Sports and English, Tamil Regional HD, Tamil Telugu Basic, Telugu Family Sports HD, and Telugu Kannada Basic.

Revised Tata Sky regional packs and their updated prices

Tata Sky pack Latest price
Gujarati Regional Rs. 8.49
Tamil Family Sports Rs. 254.27
Telugu Family Sports Rs. 282.02
Kannada Family Sports Rs. 259.30
Telegu Family Sports HD Rs. 434.24
Kannada Family Sports HD Rs. 401.49
Malayalam Family Sports HD Rs. 315.65
Tamil Family Kids Sports Rs. 269.91
Telugu Family Kids Sports Rs. 297.65
Kannada Family Kids Sports Rs. 274.94
Tamil Family Kids Sports HD Rs. 439.83
Telugu Family Kids Sports HD Rs. 449.87
Kannada Family Kids Sports HD Rs. 417.13
Malayalam Family Kids Sports HD Rs. 331.28
Tamil Premium Sports English Rs. 444.96
Telugu Premium Sports English Rs. 443.20
Tamil Telugu Basic Rs. 237.75
Tamil Kannada Basic Rs. 230.50
Tamil Malayalam basic Rs. 184.18
Telugu Kannda Basic Rs. 235.82
Kannada Malayalam Basic HD Rs. 311.34
Tamil Regional HD Rs. 161.76
Hindi Starter Rs. 96.99
Hindi Starter HD Rs. 109.38
Kannada Smart Rs. 96.00

 

Telecom Talk first spotted the changes in the major Tata Sky regional packs in the country. The blog also said that the number of channels available through the Gujarati Regional, Tamil Family Sports, and Telugu Family Sports packs had also been increased.

As mentioned, we were able to confirm the revision through the Tata Sky website. The addition of new channels to the revised regional packs was, however, not mentioned on the official portal at the time of filing this story.

Just last week, Tata Sky dropped the prices of its HD and SD set-top box. The DTH operator also partnered with Amazon to launch its digital content-centric Tata Sky Binge service. Moreover, it recently added four new Broadcaster packs to its bouquet with a starting price of Rs. 49.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky, DTH
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
WhatsApp for iPhone Removes Ability to Save Profile Photos, Brings Album Improvements
From Black Mirror to Leila: June 2019 TV Guide to Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video
Honor Smartphones
Tata Sky Revises 25 Regional Language Channel Packs, Prices and Channel Count Affected
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Announced With Refreshed Design
  3. T-Series Becomes First YouTube Channel to Reach 100 Million Subscribers
  4. All the TV Shows Worth Watching on Netflix, Hotstar, and Prime Video in June
  5. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  6. Redmi Note 7S Review
  7. Realme 2 Pro Getting Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
  8. Microsoft Hints at a 'Modern OS' With 'Seamless Updates'
  9. Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With a 5.5-Inch Screen Unveiled
  10. This is What the Samsung Galaxy M40 Will Look Like
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.