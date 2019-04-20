Technology News
  Tata Sky Regional Smart Plans Introduced With Bundled FTA Channels, Price Starts at Rs. 206

Tata Sky Regional Smart Plans Introduced With Bundled FTA Channels, Price Starts at Rs. 206

, 20 April 2019
Tata Sky Regional Smart Plans Introduced With Bundled FTA Channels, Price Starts at Rs. 206

Tata Sky has introduced new plans

Highlights

The Tata Sky regional smart plans start at Rs. 206

The Hindi Smart plan is priced at Rs. 249

The Malayalam Smart plan is priced in India at Rs. 225

Tata Sky has now launched ten new Smart Plans in regional languages. These regional smart plans start at a price of Rs. 206, and some of these packs come bundled with FTA channels as well. These packs by the DTH operator are targeted towards those users who only watch specific channels. The smart packs include the Hindi Smart plan, the Gujarati Smart plan, the Punjabi Smart plan, the Marathi Smart plan, and so on. All the plans mentioned below are exclusive of taxes.

The new Smart Plans include the Hindi Smart Plan that is priced at Rs. 249 per month and includes a total of 35 channels. All of these are SD channels, and the list includes Colors, History TV18, MTV, Zee TV, NDTV India, and more. There's also the Punjabi Smart plan priced at Rs. 249 per month that offers 31 channels, and the list includes Zee Punjab, News18 Punjab, and more. Similarly, other Rs. 249 plans include Gujarati Smart, Telugu Smart, Tamil Smart, and Kannada Smart.

The Malayalam Smart plan is priced at Rs. 225, Bengali Smart plan is priced at Rs. 220, Odia Smart plan is priced at Rs. 211, and the Marathi Smart plan is the least priced at Rs. 206. All the Smart Plans along with all the other plans that Tata Sky has to offer are listed on its website. As mentioned, all the channels included in the Smart Plans are SD, and not HD.

Tata Sky also offers mini packs or add-on packs to subscribers allowing them to add select channels from genres without shelling a lot of money. There's a Tamil Regional HD pack for Rs. 164 (inclusive of taxes) that includes 16 SD channels and 6 HD channels. There's also a Tamil Regional Mini HD Pack for Rs. 81 that offers a total of 8 channels, a Telugu Regional HD pack for Rs. 216 that offers a total of 21 HD and SD channels, and the Telugu Regional Mini HD pack that is priced at Rs. 90 and offers four HD channels and one SD channel.

Comments

Further reading: Tata Sky, Smart Plans

Further reading: Tata Sky, Smart Plans
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Tata Sky Regional Smart Plans Introduced With Bundled FTA Channels, Price Starts at Rs. 206
Comment
 
 

