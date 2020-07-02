Tata Sky+ HD set-top box price has been reduced to Rs. 4,999. The new change comes a few months after the direct-to-home (DTH) operator dropped the price of the Tata Sky+ HD box for existing HD subscribers from Rs. 7,890 to Rs. 5,999. In addition to the revised pricing of the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box, the company has brought a redesigned home screen for its regular HD and SD set-top box users, along with the ability to show trending content under the Top Movies and Live Sports categories.

The price cut of the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box is visible on the Tata Sky website and is available to new Tata Sky users. This is a big change, coming in at Rs. 4,301 cheaper than the earlier Rs. 9,300 price tag.

Alongside the revised pricing for new users, the upgrade Tata Sky+ HD pricing for existing HD subscribers has been reduced to Rs. 4,499. This is also applicable for multi-TV connections. The Tata Sky+ HD upgrade price was dropped from Rs. 7,890 to Rs. 5,999 in May.

Tata Sky+ HD offers access to Web apps and includes 500GB of built-in storage. It lets users pause live TV and watch content in 1080i resolution along with Dolby Audio.

DTH-focussed site DreamDTH first spotted the new changes pertaining to the Tata Sky+ HD. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the revision from the Tata Sky website.

Tata Sky has also introduced its redesigned home screen for its SD and HD set-top box users. The home screen includes new Channel Info and Channel Search options to let users easily find what they want to watch on their TVs. Also, there are the Top Movies and Live Sports categories that can be accessed by pressing the yellow button on the Tata Sky remote control.

The Top Movies category lists trending movie titles from eight languages, namely Bangla, English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. These titles are filtered on the basis of IMDb rating of 5.5 and above. Similarly, the Live Sports category lists all the sports events that are going on-air.

