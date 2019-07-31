Tata Sky has changed the terms of the Flexi Annual Plan and added new freebies to make it more enticing for its subscribers and relaunched it as the New Flexi Annual Plan. The DTH provider will now be crediting the bonus one-month free access to the service within 48 hours of the recharge. Earlier, the consumers had to finish the regular validity of their plan and then the bonus access was credited to their account. The original Flexi Annual Plan was launched in April this year; however, the revised New Flexi Annual Plan went live earlier this week.

As per the official listing of Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan on the operator's website, the Tata Sky subscribers can recharge for 12 months with the pack of their choice and get balance for the 13th month for free within 48 hours of their recharge. In addition to the bonus access, the New Flexi Annual Plan includes the flexibility to add or drop channels at will as well as ability to temporarily suspend the account if required. Further, the subscribers will also get free coupons worth the recharge amount on Tata Sky portal as well as various digital wallet offers.

To avail the New Flexi Annual Plan, the Tata Sky subscribers will have to recharge with an amount equivalent to or more than 12 times the monthly recharge value. They can also use the Tata Sky website or app's recharge function to get the correct recharge value for the New Flexi Annual Plan. The New Flexi Annual Plan was first spotted by DreamDTH.com.

Apart from Tata Sky, the likes of Dish TV and D2h also offers long term plans for their subscribers. D2h offers seven days of free additional subscription on its 3-month plan, 15 days of additional subscription for its 6-month plan, 30 days of additional subscription on its 11-month plan, 60 days of additional subscription on its 22-month plan, 90 days of additional subscription on its 33-month plan, 120 days of additional subscription on its 44-month plan, and 150 days of free additional subscription on its 55-month plan. Similarly, Dish TV provides seven days of additional subscription on 3-month plan, 15 additional days on the 6-month plan, and 30 additional days on its 11-month plan.