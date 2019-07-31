Technology News
loading

Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan Launched With One-Month Free Subscription, Other Offers

The new plan went live earlier this week for the Tata Sky subscribers.

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 16:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan Launched With One-Month Free Subscription, Other Offers

ata Sky users will have to recharge for 12 months with a pack of their choice to get one month free

Highlights
  • Tata Sky’s original Flexi Annual Plan was launched in April
  • The New Flexi Annual Plan went live on July 29
  • The plan now includes free coupons worth the recharge amount

Tata Sky has changed the terms of the Flexi Annual Plan and added new freebies to make it more enticing for its subscribers and relaunched it as the New Flexi Annual Plan. The DTH provider will now be crediting the bonus one-month free access to the service within 48 hours of the recharge. Earlier, the consumers had to finish the regular validity of their plan and then the bonus access was credited to their account. The original Flexi Annual Plan was launched in April this year; however, the revised New Flexi Annual Plan went live earlier this week.

As per the official listing of Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan on the operator's website, the Tata Sky subscribers can recharge for 12 months with the pack of their choice and get balance for the 13th month for free within 48 hours of their recharge. In addition to the bonus access, the New Flexi Annual Plan includes the flexibility to add or drop channels at will as well as ability to temporarily suspend the account if required. Further, the subscribers will also get free coupons worth the recharge amount on Tata Sky portal as well as various digital wallet offers.

To avail the New Flexi Annual Plan, the Tata Sky subscribers will have to recharge with an amount equivalent to or more than 12 times the monthly recharge value. They can also use the Tata Sky website or app's recharge function to get the correct recharge value for the New Flexi Annual Plan. The New Flexi Annual Plan was first spotted by DreamDTH.com.

Apart from Tata Sky, the likes of Dish TV and D2h also offers long term plans for their subscribers. D2h offers seven days of free additional subscription on its 3-month plan, 15 days of additional subscription for its 6-month plan, 30 days of additional subscription on its 11-month plan, 60 days of additional subscription on its 22-month plan, 90 days of additional subscription on its 33-month plan, 120 days of additional subscription on its 44-month plan, and 150 days of free additional subscription on its 55-month plan. Similarly, Dish TV provides seven days of additional subscription on 3-month plan, 15 additional days on the 6-month plan, and 30 additional days on its 11-month plan.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky, Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan, Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Zomato Food Delivery Reaches 500 Cities Milestone In India
Honor Smartphones
Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan Launched With One-Month Free Subscription, Other Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Muslim Fellow’ to Deliver His Order — How Zomato Responded
  2. Indian Rapper Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  3. Asus Max Pro M1 Update Brings June Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, More
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20s to Sport a 5,830mAh Battery: Report
  7. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  8. Truecaller Found Signing Up Users for Truecaller Pay Without Permission
  9. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India
  10. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Freedom Sale Starts Tomorrow: Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and More to Get Discounts, Other Offers
  2. Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan Launched With One-Month Free Subscription, Other Offers
  3. Zomato Food Delivery Reaches 500 Cities Milestone In India
  4. Nintendo Switch Lite is Now Up for Pre-Orders in the UK, US Ahead of September 20 Release Date
  5. BSNL-MTNL Merger Said Be in Consideration by DoT
  6. Netflix Indian Film Maska Casts Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia, 2 Others
  7. Samsung Galaxy A-Series Smartphone Names for 2020 Revealed in EUIPO Trademark Filing
  8. Facebook Fact-Checker Says Company Must Share More Data to Fight Misinformation
  9. Flipkart Samarth Launched to Showcase Artisans, Weavers, and Craftsmen in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launch Date Revealed in New Teaser Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.