Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49

The Star Bengali Value A pack offers 14 channels.

By | Updated: 21 May 2019 18:58 IST
Tata Sky has launched new packs for subscribers

Highlights
  • Tata Sky Star Bengali Value A pack is priced at Rs. 57.8 after taxes
  • Star Bengali Premium A plan is priced at Rs. 93.2 after taxes
  • The Tata Sky Star Bengali Premium A plan offers 17 channels

After introducing regional smart packs last month, Tata Sky has now introduced new broadcaster packs from Star for its subscribers in India. The packs are priced starting as low as Rs. 49 (without taxes), and they are fit for the Bengali audience. Tata Sky has introduced four new packs into the mix for its subscribers – the Star Bengali Value A pack, the Star Bengali Value B pack, the Star Bengali Premium A pack, and the Star Bengali Premium B pack.

Tata Sky's four new regional broadcaster packs were first reported by Telecom Talk. The most affordable pack is called the Star Bengali Value A pack, and it is priced at Rs. 49 (Rs. 57.8 after taxes). It will offer 14 SD channels that include National Geographic, Star Gold, Jalsha Movies, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, and more.

The second on the list is the Star Bengali Value B pack which also retails for the same price, and offers 14 SD channels as well. However, the main difference is that the Star Bengali Value B pack will bundle Star Sports 1 Hindi instead of Star Sports 1 Bangla.

There is also the new Star Bengali Premium A plan which is priced at Rs. 79 (Rs. 93.2 after taxes), and it includes 17 channels - Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, National Geographic, Star Gold Select, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla, and more.

The Star Bengali Premium B plan is offered at the Rs. 100.30 per month and it offers a total of 21 channels. Star Sports 1 Hindi will replace Star Sports 1 Bangla in this pack. Additional channels include Movies OK, Star Utsav Movies, Star Bharat, and Star Utsav. We can corroborate that the new packs are live on the company website.

It is worth noting that the new packs that have been introduced for Bengali Tata Sky customers are not part of DPO packs but belong to a set of broadcaster packs from Star.

Further reading: Tata Sky
